Kevin Durant Dunks BIG Over Nicolas Saxton During Nets Practice; Watch Video

Kevin Durant, who injured himself during the NBA 2018-19 finals, has been sidelined for the entire NBA 2019-20 season. The former Golden State Warriors star has been recovering for the entire season and is sometimes seen during practice. Recently, the seven-footer was seen practicing with the Brooklyn Nets in a 4-on-4 practice game, where Kevin Durant dunked over Nicolas Saxton. Here is a video of the Kevin Durant dunk during the Nets practice.

Kevin Durant injury update: Kevin Durant dunk over Saxton during Nets practice

Oh my goodness Kevin Durant! 👀



(via tdurant / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jO7hLvceJk — Christopher Lavinio (@ChrisLavinio) March 10, 2020

Kevin Durant injury update: Kevin Durant dunk during the Nets 4-on-4 practice

In the video, Durant is able to make contact and elevate, dunking over the seven-foot-tall Saxton. After his injury during the finals, many NBA fans were worried about Durant making a complete recovery. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Durant had confirmed that he will be out for the entire NBA 2019-20 season. Tony Durant shared the video via his Instagram account.

Kevin Durant injury update: Fans react to the Kevin Durant dunk

KD coming for the league next year pic.twitter.com/4zpDaJp0zH — isojoe (@MyCousinJoe) March 10, 2020

Let's gooooo next season going to be lit KY-kd Brooklyn Brooklyn Brooklyn — pito🇵🇷 (@pito425) March 11, 2020

y’all in this thread hating y’all better be very afraid when KD comes back — KD&Zo&Lamelo&Kyrie fanpage (@ZBall007) March 10, 2020

Kevin Durant dunk: Kevin Durant injury update

Durant suffered from an Achilles heel injury during the NBA 2019 Finals. Due to injury, Durant is sidelined for the entire NBA 2019-20 season. He left the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets during this off-season along with Kyrie Irving. Recently, Durant has been seen practising with the Nets while also attending their NBA games. Though the question 'When will Kevin Durant return?' has been asked throughout the season, Durant confirmed that he will miss this entire season.

