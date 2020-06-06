Kevin Durant Finally Breaks Silence On George Floyd's Tragic Death

George Floyd's death at the hands of four Minneapolis police offers has led to massive outrage across the United States over the course of the week. The impact of the George Floyd protests has been so powerful that even countries aside from the US are joining in on the movement. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant finally ended his silence on the issue after maintaining a silent stance up until now. The former Warriors star spoke about how it feels to be an African-American man living in the US under constant fear of the police force and racial injustice.

George Floyd protests rage on in America and across the world

THE OTHER 3 OFFICERS HAVE BEEN CHARGED IN THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD.

CHARGES DON'T MEAN CONVICTIONS.

CHARGES WON'T STOP THE PROTESTS.

CHARGES WON'T STOP THE NEXT UNARMED BLACK PERSON FROM BEING KILLED BY ROGUE, ABUSIVE, OUT-OF-CONTROL COPS. pic.twitter.com/GswmL7xUSG 01 — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) June 6, 2020

George Floyd death

Kevin Durant breaks silence on George Floyd death

In an interview with The Undefeated, Kevin Durant spoke about the tragic George Floyd death and the subsequent protests that have followed. Kevin Durant was quoted as saying, “This is about our culture. I’ve seen the care, love and attention we have as a community. With everything going on right now, it makes me have a lot of pride. We have a lot of stuff on our back, but we keep fighting through. It’s beautiful to see everybody coming together as one right now for what we all believe in, which is equality. The black community always sticks together through tragedy. But to see everybody support us in their own way is cool.” The George Floyd protests have crossed the 12-day mark in the US now as all four officers involved in the incident have been charged.

Kevin Durant Nets season officially over

"My season is over," Kevin Durant tells @MarcJSpearsESPN. "I don’t plan on playing at all." https://t.co/uSVIDQVik8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 6, 2020

Kevin Durant Nets debut season ends in disappointment

In addition to the George Floyd death and George Floyd protests, Kevin Durant also spoke about how his debut season with the Brooklyn Nets is officially over ahead of the NBA restart date. Kevin Durant added, “My season is over. I don’t plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season. I was putting pressure on myself in previous injuries wanting to hurry up and come back. I saw my teammates having fun and wanted to be out there. This time I felt like I was more patient throughout the process mentally and not rushing myself mentally.”

