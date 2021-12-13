Kevin Durant Fined $25,000 For 'obscene Language' Toward Fan During Nets' Game Vs Hawks

Kevin Durant powered Brooklyn Nets to yet another win over Atlanta Hawks scoring team-high 31 points in the process. The Brooklyn Nets defeated Atlanta Hawks 113-105. However, the victory was bittersweet for the Brooklyn Nets star who was fined by NBA over his actions during the Nets vs Hawks game.

NBA: Kevin Durant fined

Kevin Durant was found to have directed obscene language towards a fan sitting courtside watching the Nets vs Hawks match at State Farm Arena. The incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter. In a video taken courtside, which went viral online on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, "Durant, stop crying!" before Durant responds using foul language.

The official statement released by NBA read, " Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident took place with 28 seconds remaining in the second quarter of the Nets' 113-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 10 at State Farm Arena".

This was not the first time that Durant had been fine by NBA. The Brooklyn Star had earlier lost his composure during the Brooklyn Nets vs Indiana Pacers NBA game. In that game, Durant supposedly attempted to throw the ball straight into the hoop from a long distance but the ball was thrown with such brute force that it went right into the stands. The referee was not at all convinced and immediately blew the whistle signalling a technical foul.

Nets vs Hawks highlights

While Kevin Durant scored 31 points including the go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, in the win, LaMarcus Aldridge had 15 points in the game. James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which is 2-0 against Atlanta this season.

The Hawks led 73-62 early in the third period. Nets rookie Cam Thomas, coming off a season-high 18 points against Houston, had three 3s in the period, including one which tied it at 86-all. Thomas added another 3 to give Brooklyn its first lead of the half, 89-88. Danilo Gallinari answered with a 3 to give Atlanta a 91-89 lead entering the final period.

There were three ties early in the final period, including at 95-all. Kevin Durant's jumper broke the tie with Nets going on an 8-0 run and take 103-95 lead. James Harden contributed with four points in the run. Atlanta Hawks however did not go down easily and responded with seven straight points, including a 3-pointer to pull to within 103-102 but they were unable to make the comeback.

(With AP inputs)