Kevin Durant Has 3-word Reply To Steve Kerr's Comments On His Final Season At Warriors

Last season, the Golden State Warriors finished the regular season with a 15-50 (win-loss) record. The team was without Steph Curry or Klay Thompson and played with a young roster for most games. Yet, head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he had more fun coaching the 2019-20 roster, and not his 2018-19 one, which made the Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

What were Steve Kerr Durant comments?

While speaking to Logan Murdock and Raja Bell on The Ringer's podcast, Kerr stated that he enjoyed coaching last season, even though they had the worst record. "We had young guys last year who were trying every day, working hard. We had a great energy, great spirit, great camaraderie. Losing sucked".

However, he added that he wanted a good vibe, where everyone looked forward to going to the gym every day.

The 2018-19 season was also Durant's last campaign with the team. They lost to the Raptors in the finals, and Durant signed with the Nets. Later, he mentioned his altercation with Draymond Green, stating that it played a part in him leaving Bay Area.

Steve Kerr, unprompted, brings up a podcast comment of his that went viral today involving KD's final season compared to last season. Said he is "angry" about the way it was contextualized.



The Steve Kerr Durant comments were addressed soon after by the coach itself, stating that everything was taken out of context, and the tweet quoted did not correspond with what he means. He spoke about the injuries that plagued their season, and how there was an additional stress of the third title. Kerr sounded genuinely unhappy with the situation, adding that the comments were not directed towards the Nets star.

How did Kevin Durant respond?

This is hilarious — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 22, 2021

"This is hilarious," Durant wrote in response to the tweets. While fans reacted to his response, one cannot be too sure of whose side Durant spoke from. Often known to comment on random posts, many added that Durant's response cannot be taken seriously.

Kevin Durant Warriors career

After being unable to secure a title with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant made his way to the Warriors in 2016. The Warriors – following their 2016 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers – won two straight titles with Durant. He averaging 25.8 points while with the team, making the Kevin Durant Warriors career a successful one.

Durant Nets time and a possible title

Durant, due to his Achilles injury, missed the 2019-20 campaign with the Nets. Now, with Kyrie Irving and James Harden, the Nets are considered favourites to win the title this season. Averaging 29 points per game, Durant is currently sidelined due to his hamstring injury.

