Kevin Durant Investments In Nas' Coinbase Could See Jump From $1.6 Billion To $100 BILLION

After missing weeks worth of games, Kevin Durant returned to the court for the Brooklyn Nets. However, the two-time NBA champion also seems to have made it big with his off-court investments with Coinbase. The Nets icon, per reports, is looking at a return worth billions.

Kevin Durant investments: Kevin Durant Coinbase investment could see a jump to $100 billion

After the Coinbase stock price chart was open to view in the public market via direct listing, Durant seemed to have scored some money off the court. As per reports, the stock closed at $328 during the first day of trading, which came around to a whopping $86 billion valuation. The stock peaked at $429.

Now, Durant's 2017 investment will reportedly see a 54-times increase.

Kevin Durant invested in CoinBase when it was valued at $1.6B, via @JoePompliano.



After today’s IPO, it’s expected to hit an over $100 billion valuation.



Money moves. pic.twitter.com/4i9TtZrYov — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 14, 2021

Kevin Durant business partner and Nets star to earn in billions

With the increase in stock prices, Durant's company Thirty Five Ventures will receive its maximum score yet. The company, which Durant runs with manager Rich Kleiman, works on Durant's investments, endorsements, media properties and foundation. As of now, the company is said to have 15 full-time employees.

As per reports, a major part of Durant's income goes into investments. Durant has reportedly invested in over 30 businesses in the US as of 2019. Coinbase, Rubrik, LimeBike, Postmates, The Player’s Tribune and investment app Acorns are some of the businesses Durant has purchased stock in.

Reports hint that most of Durant's investments start from $250,000, going to $1 million. A 2017 Coinbase investment would give him $13.5 million on Wednesday. In 2017, Thirty Five Ventures participated in Coinbase's Series D funding, which raised $100 million, valued at $1.6 billion.

Apart from investments, Durant has reportedly spent around $30 million and has bought houses in various parts of the US. Durant apparently likes selling his houses frequently before investing in a new property. With the Nets, Durant is set to earn $39 million this year. His other projects and endorsements like Nike, YouTube and Degree will earn him $35 million.

Kevin Durant net worth

As per Forbes, Kevin Durant's net worth currently stands at $170 million, which makes Durant one of the richest NBA players of all time. As per reports, a major part of Durant's income goes into investments. Durant is also known for collecting various luxury vehicles. He has been often seen driving a Ferrari California, which costs approximately $200,000. A Lamborghini, Range Rovers, Ferraris, Porsches, various Mercedes-Benz models and a classic 1966 Ford GT 40 are some of the other cars he owns.