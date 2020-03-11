Kevin Durant, Nets Bench Scream In Davis' Ear Right Before Missing Out On Game-winner

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Lakers 104-102 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST). Towards the end of the game, both Anthony Davis and LeBron James missed potential game-winning shots. In a video shared online, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Nets bench were seen screaming in Anthony Davis' ear, after which he proceeded to miss the game-winning three-pointer.

Nets vs Lakers highlights: Kevin Durant's reaction before Anthony Davis missed a game-winning shot

In the video, Kevin Durant and the rest of the bench was visibly trying to distract Anthony Davis. Kevin Durant first yells at Anthony Davis, before he moves back after Davis shoots and misses his shot. Anthony Davis' missed three-pointer would have given the Lakers a one-point lead over the Nets. Here are the Nets vs Lakers highlights.

Nets vs Lakers highlights: LeBron James missed a layup with five seconds remaining on the clock

LeBron misses a wide-open layup. Difference between a tie game with 5 seconds left.@NetsOnYES pic.twitter.com/nCUhWBbnSd — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 11, 2020

Nets vs Lakers highlights

Kevin Durant dunks BIG over Nicolas Saxton during Nets practice

In the video, Kevin Durant is able to make contact and elevate, dunking over the seven-foot-tall Saxton. After his injury during the finals, many NBA fans were worried about Kevin Durant making a complete recovery. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Kevin Durant had confirmed that he will be out for the entire NBA 2019-20 season. Tony Durant shared the video via his Instagram account.

