Kevin Durant 'probably Wouldn't Have Played' In Orlando Even If He Was Healthy

Though the Brooklyn Nets are travelling to Orlando to play the remainder of the NBA season, Kevin Durant will sit out of the games as he is still recovering from his Achilles injury. Durant's return was further delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. During a recent interview, Durant stated that he would probably sit out the season even if he was healthy enough to return to the court.

Kevin Durant might not have returned to the court even if he was healthy enough to play

Durant was recently on the Dawg Talk podcast with former Georgetown basketball players Austin Freeman and Chris Wright, where he discussed the NBA restart at Walt Disney World. Durant revealed that he probably would not have returned to play because the 'unknown going into that situation' looked crazy to him with the number of new cases in the state. Durant further added that the situation is very unpredictable. The Nets star continued by saying that while it is easy for him to say this because he is injured, he most probably would not have travelled to Orlando even though he could have.

NBA bubble plan: Kevin Durant remains unconvinced

Florida, where the NBA restart is scheduled to take place, has recorded 5,000 new cases each day for the past two days. The increasing number of cases has many people questioning the NBA's plan. Durant spoke about the NBA bubble plan, saying that if someone feels close enough to play, he is with them. Durant claimed that he wants what the group wants, and if he was in the situation, he would have talked to his teammates and consulted with his guys before making a decision.

However, he believes his gut would have told him not to go ahead with the plan. As of now, Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans, Portland Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza and Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley have decided to sit out the rest of the season. In an earlier statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that players were not obligated to return to the game and can opt out if they want to.

While Kevin Durant missed the entire season, there were rumours that the NBA star would return to the court after the end of the NBA suspension. Durant, who has also recovered from COVID-19, released a statement saying that his 'season is over'. While talking to The Undefeated, Durant confirmed that he does not plan to play this season 'at all'.

(Image source: AP)