Kevin Durant Replies To Report Claiming 'he's More Apt To Retire Than Play For Nets'

National Basketball Association (NBA) star Kevin Durant has responded to reports stating that he is more apt to retire than continue playing for the Brooklyn Nets. Since speculations surrounding Durant's future have been the hottest topic in the NBA offseason, the 33-year-old himself felt the need to respond to the reports.

Kevin Durant responds to fake reports

Taking to his official Twitter account on August 15, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made it clear that he does not plan on retiring anytime soon. His remarks on social media come after NBA insider Marc Stein put out an updated report on Durant which resulted in increased comments on social media. "During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets," wrote Stein.

I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 15, 2022

Reports claim Kevin Durant wants to be traded

A person with knowledge of the matter confirmed on Monday night to AP that Kevin Durant has once again told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants to be traded, reiterating a request he first made nearly six weeks ago. Durant also told Tsai that he has concerns about the Nets’ direction under coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

This is the latest phase of a saga that began June 30, when Durant told the Nets he wanted a trade just as this summer’s free agent period was beginning. Durant isn’t a free agent; he has four years and $198 million remaining on his contract with the Nets, who will undoubtedly demand a haul of players and draft picks in any trade agreement for the 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion.

Durant has spent three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, not having played in the first of those years while he was recovering from a torn Achilles. He averaged 29.9 points in 55 games last season, after leading the U.S. to Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last summer.

(Inputs from AP)