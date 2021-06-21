Kevin Durant to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics this summer

Team USA Basketball are all set to reclaim the Gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. There are some big names that have already committed to play for the team, and it looks like Kevin Durant is soon going to be added to that list. This makes Team USA serious contenders for the Olympics as they have some prolific names that have decided to join the team. After a disappointing end to his brilliant string of Playoff performances, Kevin Durant will be hoping to come back strong by winning a Gold in Tokyo which will be his 3rd in the Olympics.

Kevin Durant is expected to commit to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/Mj5MLe6rKE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

Kevin Durant Olympics record

Kevin Durant played in the 2012 Olympics and impressed everyone with his outrageous scoring ability. KD set the scoring record in the Olympics and ended up averaging 19.5 PPG. He scored 30 points in the final and was a key part of Team USA that went undefeated to claim the Gold in London. His performance for Team USA in 2016 was once again fantastic and he kept racking points to help his team win the Gold. His brilliance in the Rio Olympics helped him win USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year 2016.

KD's performance for Team USA has always been fantastic and he has been a key part of the team since he made his debut for them in the 2010 FIBA Championship, where he ended up becoming the MVP of the tournament. Durant averaged 22.8 PPG that tournament and helped USA to their first World Cup win since 1994.

Team USA basketball

Team USA basketball: Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker commit to play in Tokyo Olympics, per reportshttps://t.co/PnckxLCJus pic.twitter.com/aPfZtDyNnV — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) June 18, 2021

Tokyo Olympics is a very important tournament for Team USA because the last time they played in the 2019 FIBA Championship, the team finished 7th, which is their lowest ever finish and a medal here would help the Americans get back to the top of international basketball. With players like Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green already having committed, the side already looks strong and the mix of players this team has is amazing. A gold in Tokyo would make it 4 in a row for the USA, who are already the most successful team in Olympic Basketball having secured 18 medals

Olympics Basketball schedule

Team USA will have their training camp in Las Vegas, but as many as 16 players from the 57 finalists are currently playing in the NBA Conference Finals. This rules out many names for the Olympics, but the USA still have a strong list of names that are in contention for selection. All the teams will be divided into 3 groups of 4 teams and the top 2 teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Team USA will play their first group game against France on July 25 and conclude their group stages on July 31. The Gold medal game is scheduled to be played on August 6. All the Olympic basketball games will be played at Saitama Super Arena and all the games of the newly introduced 3X3 basketball will be played at Aomi Urban Sports Park over a span of 5 days.

Image Credits: USA Basketball/Instagram