Is Kevin Garnett Buying Minnesota Timberwolves From Glen Taylor?

Kevin Garnett, who played with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the majority of his NBA career, is reportedly interested in buying his beloved NBA team. This week, current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor made a statement about the future of the team, including possible new owners for the franchise. If Garnett ends up purchasing the team, he will become the second former player in NBA history to own a franchise alongside Michael Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets.

Also read | Isiah Thomas reveals that Kevin Garnett was the 'first guy he scouted' for the Raptors

Is Kevin Garnett buying Timberwolves?

Kevin Garnett and his group are preparing a bid to submit to Glen Taylor to purchase the Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/uYvqYOzMKz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2020

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Garnett and a group of investors are among many other options looking to make a bid for the Timberwolves. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Wirf family, who currently own the Minnesota Vikings, are also interested in buying the NBA team. The Atheltic's Jon Krawczynski added that Taylor spoke about the Raine Group approaching him about the team's ownership, even though their offer did not work out. Taylor added that bids by people wanting to relocate the team will not be considered.

Glen Taylor says Raine Group approached him with people interested in buying the team. That particular offer didn't pan out, but the group has several other options available that are being explored. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 21, 2020

Garnett tweeted about the situation revolving the team, revealing that he is a part of a group which wants to buy the team from Glen Taylor, who has owned the Timberwolves since 1994. He further explained that he was approached by a third-party group about the team's future, and has always wanted to do what is best for the team and fans.

Also read | Wolves owner listening to offers, Garnett hoping to buy: Is Kevin Garnett buying Timberwolves?

Is Kevin Garnett buying Timberwolves? NBA start tweets about the team's future

My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is

well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis. I

once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community

that I know it is. (1/2) — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 21, 2020

No two people love the city more than myself

and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to

achieve my dream. (2/2) — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) July 21, 2020

Kevin Garnett and Glen Taylor

While Taylor has not spoken about his relationship with the retired Timberwolves star, Garnett has previously referred to Taylor as a 'snake' during an interview. In 2016, Garnett and late Timberwolves owner Flip Saunders had reportedly come to an agreement about 44-year-old becoming a part of the team's ownership group after he retired. However, Saunders passed way in 2015, after which the deal never happened. During an interview in April, Garnett spoke about retiring his jersey with the team, stating that he would never do business with snakes. Garnett went on to say that he thought Taylor was a straight-up person and businessman, but that all went away after Saunders passed away.

However, Garnett clarified that he is not complaining about the situation. Though he wanted nothing to do with Taylor or Taylor Corp, he 'cherishes' his time in Minnesota. Garnett played 12 years with the Timberwolves before moving on to the Boston Celtics for six years, where he won the 2007-08 NBA championship. He returned to the Wolves in 2014 before he retired in 2016.

Also read | Kevin Garnett and Glen Taylor: Is Kevin Garnett buying Timberwolves? Kevin Garnett net worth, Minnesota Timberwolves net worth

Kevin Garnett net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Garnett's net worth is at $120 million. He earned $334.3 million in salary and is currently the highest-paid NBA player of all-time. During his final season with the NBA, Garnett earned a total of $10 million with endorsements alone.

Minnesota Timberwolves worth

As per Forbes, the Timberwolves are worth $1.375 billion as of 2020 and are the third least valuable franchise in the league. Glen Taylor, who has a net worth of $3 billion, reportedly bought the franchise for $88 million in 1994. The team has made little to no progress while under Taylor. They reached the playoffs only once in the last 15 years, and are among the eight teams not invited to the NBA bubble.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Also read | Kevin Garnett won't retire No.12 Wolves jersey after calling owner Glen Taylor a 'snake': Kevin Garnett and Glen Taylor

(Image source: AP, Minnesota Timberwolves official Twitter – @Timberwolves)