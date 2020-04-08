Kevin Garnett Won't Retire No.12 Wolves Jersey After Calling Owner Glen Taylor A 'snake'

While Kevin Garnett will soon be inducted in the NBA Hall of Fame, he will not be retiring his No.21 Minnesota Timberwolves jersey. During a recent interview, Kevin Garnett revealed that he is 'not entertaining' the idea of letting the team retire his jersey. In September 2016, Garnett and the Timberwolves parted ways after a 'tense' buyout with current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

Glen Taylor Kevin Garnett feud: Kevin Garnett calls current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor a 'snake'

When Kevin Garnett was asked if he would retire his No.21 jersey with the Timberwolves, he responded by saying that he will never do business with 'snakes'. He stated that Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is aware of where he stands and he will not entertain the idea. According to Garnett, Taylor is not genuine and is being pressurised by the community and fans. Kevin Garnett talked about the 2016 dispute with Glen Taylor, where the latter did not honour their understanding after former Timberwolves owner Flip Saunders passed away due to lymphoma. Garnett revealed that he had believed Taylor to be a straight-up person and businessman, but that all went with Saunders when he passed away.

However, Kevin Garnett clarified that he is not complaining about the situation. Though he wants nothing to do with Taylor or Taylor Corp, he 'cherishes' his time in Minnesota. He admitted to still loving the people and will always have a special place for the city and state in his heart.

Glen Taylor Kevin Garnett feud: Timberwolves owner Glan Taylor did not honour his deal with Kevin Garnett

In 2016, Garnett and Saunders came to an agreement where the former Timberwolves player would become a part of the team's ownership group after he retired. However, Saunders passed way in 2015, following which the deal never came to life. According to reports, Garnett was supposed to become a 'key decision-maker' for the Timberwolves. After Saunders death, Glen Taylor hired Tom Thibodeau as the team's head coach and president of basketball operations. Garnett played 12 years with the Timberwolves before moving on to the Boston Celtics for six years. He returned to the Wolves in 2014 before his retirement two years later. He won the 2007-08 NBA championship with the Celtics, who plan on retiring his No.5 jersey. Garnett retired with a career average of 17.8 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Kevin Garnett Timberwolves highlights

