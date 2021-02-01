Kevin Love Announces Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend Kate Bock

This Sunday (Monday IST), Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love and his longtime girlfriend Kate Bock announced their engagement. The couple has been seen together for years, with fans waiting for them to tie the knot. “Souls tend to go back to who feels like home," Love wrote on Instagram, sharing black and white photos of them during the proposal.

Kevin Love engaged to girlfriend Kate Bock

Along with Love, Bock shared the photo as well. "Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined," Bock wrote, adding that she could not have been happier to have been asked to be a Love. "Heart bursting all day & night". She also shared the same photo, along with a close up for her engagement ring.

As said in her post, Bock celebrated her 28th birthday before the proposal. Many other celebrities, along with fans, flooded the comments section with well wishes and congratulations. "My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life," Love wrote on his post. Like on Bock's post, Love had stars like LeBron James and Tristan Thompson congratulate him.

Who is Kevin Love's fiancee?

As per reports, Bock and Love met in 2016. They were introduced at a photoshoot in New York by the same photographer. Bock is a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and has appeared in the issue since 2013. Both are always seen together, and most recently worked with Architectural Digest for their home in New York.

Kate Bock Instagram

Kevin Love net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin Love is worth $50 million. In 2018, he sighed a four-year $120 million contract extension with the Cavaliers. The extension began last year, earning him $30,100,543 annually. He was on the 2016 championship roster for the team with LeBron James and is one of the few players to have continued playing for the team.

Love is also known for his donations and charity and was the first athlete to pledge $100,000 for arena workers. The NBA star has also been vocal about his mental health struggles, even starting the Kevin Love Fund in 2018 so he could help promote mental health.

This season, Love played only two games with the Cavaliers before being sidelined due to a calf injury. He was reported to be working on his injury, also participating in light workouts on the court. He last played in December, averaging 9.5 points over two games.

(Image credits: Kevin Love Instagram)