Kevin Love Makes Devastating Confession About Having Suicidal Thoughts Even At Present

NBA star Kevin Love has been an advocate of mental health for a long time. He first spoke about his struggles in 2018, slowly talking about his depression and suicidal thoughts. The 32-year-old athlete has been advocating mental health in 2018, even starting the Kevin Love Fund to help people with their emotional (and physical) well-being.

Kevin Love suicidal thoughts continue even today?

Kevin Love says being open about his mental health continues to get him through dark times. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kv1ovSYeSW — theScore (@theScore) November 18, 2020

While on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Love spoke about suicide and how he continues to have such thoughts. The Cleveland Cavaliers star stated that opening up has helped him deal with these things, and not sharing is what haunted him. “If whoever’s gonna watch this who has had those thoughts before, I think it does cross your mind and I’ve just learned to speak my truth, honestly,” Love said.

“I’ve learned that, you know, nothing haunts us like the things we don’t say," Love explains. "So me keeping that in is actually more harmful.”

He has previously spoken about how he used to consider ending his life, especially after his 2012-13 NBA campaign. Love explained that while he did search up a few ways to end his life, it came up with the national suicide prevention line. Though he has considered going down that route, the 2016 NBA Champion revealed the thought of it was scary.

He has spoken about suffering from Imposter Theory, where he at times feels he is not deserving. "I don’t feel like I’m worthy of what I’ve accomplished, or the success I’ve had, and a lot of times I feel like a fraud because I don’t feel like I’ve achieved enough".

Love, along with DeMar DeRozan, opened about their struggles in 2018. The five-time NBA All-Star has consistently tried to generate awareness about mental health, contributing to various initiatives over time. He has also committed $500,000 through his foundation for UCLA's psychology department, helping them diagnose, prevent, treat and destigmatize anxiety and depression.

Kevin Love trade

Love has been the centre of various trade rumours for the past few years. As per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who spoke to an NBA executive some time ago, Love is now back on the trade market. Windhorst said he laughed at that, asking when Love was actually off the market. The team apparently want to take a step towards rebuilding, which could start by trading Love.

This season, Love averaged 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

