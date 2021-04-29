Kevin Porter Jr Fine For Visiting Strip Club With Sterling Brown Amounts Up To $50,000

A few days ago, Kevin Porter Jr and Sterling Brown made their way to a strip club in Miami. Their meeting ended up in a scuffle, where Brown was apparently assaulted by three or more men. However, it was later reported that the Sterling Brown attack was graver than the Houston Rockets let on. Now, the league has fined Porter for his visit to the club, owing to the league's health and safety rules this season.

Kevin Porter Jr fine: How much penalty will the Houston star pay?

The NBA has fined Houston’s Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 since he was out with Sterling Brown when Brown was recently assaulted at a Miami club. League rules prohibit attending “indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.” pic.twitter.com/FLyesMqDpL — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 28, 2021

As a result of the league's health and safety protocols, the Rockets guard was signed $50,000. The fine was announced on Wednesday (Thursday IST). Porter was with Brown when he was allegedly attacked outside a strip club in Miami. While Porter was fined, the league is apparently not going to fine Brown (via the New York Times' Marc Stein). Porter was apparently among those who went to save Brown.

A couple of Rockets players, including Kevin Porter Jr., stepped into the altercation to protect Sterling Brown from his assailants, per @ShamsCharania, @KellyIkoNBA



Brown was hit over the head with a bottle in the altercation after entering the wrong van outside of a strip club pic.twitter.com/1XHhMX8nWy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2021

What happened to Sterling Brown? Sterling Brown injury update

According to various reports, Brown was allegedly hit in the back of his head with a bottle and was then attacked by multiple people. Reports added that the assault left "blood everywhere". The attack happened earlier in April when the Rockets travelled to Miami after their game vs the Orlando Magic. Before the game, the Rockets made a statement about the assault.

While details were not revealed back then, it was reported that the attack happened outside a strip club in Miami, which many Rockets players visited. Brown, per The Athletic, tried to climb into the wrong bus after visiting the strip club. The people in the bus ended up attacking him later.

While a video was shared online, Porter was seen in the police officer's body camera footage. Brown, who was hurt, was seen speaking to the officers with a shirt to his bloodied face. Brown had to be hospitalized for some time, receiving stitches for his injury. Since then, Brown is sidelined, not speaking about the attack to the media.

Fans on Kevin Porter Jr Sterling Brown strip club incident

His fault — ð“’ð“ªð“»ð“¼ð“¸ð“· (@WarsonBurner) April 28, 2021

That’s not what he got fined for — BigMarc (@Marceasy_) April 28, 2021

this ratio cares — GKðŸŒ´ (@gkfrompa) April 28, 2021

He was fined for being at the strip club in the first place, not for helping his teammate out. — William (@Williamm1600) April 28, 2021

(Image credits: Kevin Porter Jr Instagram)