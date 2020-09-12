Kevin Durant Surprises Nets Fan Antoine Griezmann With No. 7 Barcelona Jersey

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was the one to unveil Antoine Griezmann's new No. 7 jersey. Griezmann, who started playing for Barcelona last season, is set to play a key role under new manager Ronald Koeman. Last season, the 29-year-old forward played while wearing a No. 17 jersey as it was worn by Phillipe Coutinho.

Griezmann jersey: Kevin Durant unveiled Antoine Griezmann's Barcelona No 7 jersey on Twitter

Griezmann is known to support the Brooklyn Nets and has previously attended the Nets games. Kevin Durant signed with the Nets last year and also wears the No.7 for the Brooklyn-based team. In the video shared by Barcelona and reposted by Griezmann, the Nets star unboxes Griezmann's jersey. He shows the back of the jersey later while smiling at the camera.

A voiceover is heard throughout the video – "New desires. New dreams. Same ambition. Welcome back number seven". "Thanks @KDTrey5 !!! Un honor vestir el 7 en el Barça! #SomHi #Grie7mann #ViscaBarça," Griezmann wrote in response, which translates to – "It is an honour to wear the 7 at Barca!".

He thanked Durant on Twitter and Instagram both. The No. 7 jersey is now available as Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich last season and his return to Barcelona remains unsure. Griezmann also thanked Coutinho as well, thanking him for being a great player who is a "big friend".

Griezmann NBA Instagram post

Griezmann scored 15 goals in 48 appearances for Barcelona, who ended their season without a trophy. Reports added that the Frenchman could chance football clubs after Lionel Messi announced that he would complete the season in Barcelona. However, the new jersey suggests otherwise. Griezmann moved to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for £108 million.

Durant, on the other hand, is yet to play a game for the Nets. Sidelined for the entire 2019-20 season due to his Achilles injury, Durant is expected to return during the 2020-21 campaign. The 31-year-old star signed with the Nets in free agency, after the winning two back-to-back NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors.

(Image credits: Antoine Griezmann Instagram – @antogriezmann)