Kim Mulkey COVID-19 Statements Slammed By Fans As NCAA Approaches Final Four

Baylor Bears coach Kim Mulkey has created a storm after suggesting that the final four of the NCAA tournament bracket should not be tested for coronavirus. With the pandemic threat still looming at large, players playing in the NCAA tournament, both men and women, have been required to test for the deadly virus daily while wear contact tracing devices to maintain safety. The Kim Mulkey NCAA run ended before final four as her team was eliminated by the top-seeded UConn.

Kim Mulkey NCAA: Bears coach wants COVID-19 testing called off for final four

Speaking after the NCAA March Madness live stream on Tuesday, Kim Mulkey supported that the NCAA stop testing for the Final Four and let the focus be strictly on the basketball. The 58-year-old basketball coach, as quoted by ESPN, said, "After the games today and tomorrow, there's four teams left, I think, on the men's side and the women's side. They need to dump the COVID testing. Wouldn't it be a shame to keep COVID testing and then you got kids that test positive or something and they don't get to play in the Final Four? So you just need to forget the COVID tests and get the four teams playing in each Final Four and go battle it out".

The Kim Mulkey COVID claims come despite herself testing positive for the deadly virus late last year. The Kim Mulkey COVID news occurred after she was reportedly in contact with a family member who tested positive around Christmas. The 58-year-old soon returned to the dugout but did not mince words about the virus, saying that the NCAA tournament bracket season will continue regardless of the threat of the virus.

Mulkey had famously said that "The dollar is more important than the health and welfare of me, the players or anybody else". One tournament game thus far has been affected by COVID-19 with first-round men's matchup between No. 7 Oregon and No. 10 VCU was declared a no-contest after multiple COVID-19 positive tests in their program. As of Saturday, there had been only two confirmed positive tests at the women's tournament with over 15,400 administered.

