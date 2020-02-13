Luke Walton Handed Technical Foul, Tells Luka Doncic To Give The Ref His Autograph

Dallas Mavericks made their way to a 130-111 win against Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. In doing so, the Dallas Mavericks held on to the sixth spot in the Western Conference league table. They are now sandwiched between Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder. Sacramento Kings' coach Luke Walton was involved in an altercation with the match referee and ended up involving Dallas Mavericks' star player Luka Doncic in it too.

Luke Walton denies trash-talking Luka Doncic during Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks match

Luke Walton gets a technical foul; tells Luka Doncic to give an autograph to the referee

Luke Walton gets a technical foul, then tells Luka Doncic to “give the referee your autograph after the game.. he’s a fan of yours.”



This was awesome. 😂 (h/t @SeanCunningham) pic.twitter.com/k2zciXFRWP — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 13, 2020

During the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks match, Luke Walton received a technical foul for arguing with the referee in the third quarter. Luke Walton thought that the match referee was in favour of Mavs’ star Luka Doncic. After getting the technical foul, he went on to ask Doncic to hand the referee a match autograph after the game. The Mavericks won the game 130-111. Luka Doncic starred with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists as Kristaps Porzingis added 27 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists respectively.

Luka Doncic hits back at Luke Walton after a convincing win

Luka Doncic has 33 tonight and has begun trash talking Luke Walton 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HQjzmTmQlx — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 13, 2020

