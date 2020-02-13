The Debate
Luke Walton Handed Technical Foul, Tells Luka Doncic To Give The Ref His Autograph

Basketball News

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton was involved in an altercation with the match referee and ended up involving Mavericks star player Luka Doncic in it too. 

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luke Walton

Dallas Mavericks made their way to a 130-111 win against Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. In doing so, the Dallas Mavericks held on to the sixth spot in the Western Conference league table. They are now sandwiched between Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder. Sacramento Kings' coach Luke Walton was involved in an altercation with the match referee and ended up involving Dallas Mavericks' star player Luka Doncic in it too. 

Also Read | BAR vs VAL Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all game details

Luke Walton denies trash-talking Luka Doncic during Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks match

Also Read | Snoop Dogg apologises to Gayle King over controversial Kobe Bryant comments

Luke Walton gets a technical foul; tells Luka Doncic to give an autograph to the referee

Also Read | The Game, 2 Chainz get inked with Kobe Bryant tribute tattoos to honour Lakers legend

During the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks match, Luke Walton received a technical foul for arguing with the referee in the third quarter. Luke Walton thought that the match referee was in favour of Mavs' star Luka Doncic. After getting the technical foul, he went on to ask Doncic to hand the referee a match autograph after the game. The Mavericks won the game 130-111. Luka Doncic starred with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists as Kristaps Porzingis added 27 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists respectively. 

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins lashes out at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic hits back at Luke Walton after a convincing win 

Also Read | Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's pairing could propel Miami Heat to NBA Championship

Published:
COMMENT
