KJT Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Basketball League Live

Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology will take on the Bank of Taiwan in the regular-season game of Taiwan's Super Basketball League. The game will be played on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The game is scheduled to begin at 02.30 PM (IST). Here is the KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction.

KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction: KJT vs BT Dream11 preview

Both Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology and Bank of Taiwan have had underwhelming tournaments so far and would look for a win to move closer towards the top of the table. Jeoutai Tech are at the bottom of the league standings having won only four of their 25 games this season in the Super Basketball League. They have won only one of their last five matches. Bank of Taiwan started well but their recent poor form meant that they slipped to second from bottom in the standings. They have won 11 of their 24 league games so far. However, they have lost their last five games.

KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction: KJT vs BT Dream11 team news and injuries

All players are available for the KJT vs BT clash.

KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction: KJT vs BT Dream11 Squad

KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction: Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology Squad

Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Chen Huaian, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Brooks, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger, Ying-Fong Li, Zhang Jia-Rong

KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction: Bank Of Taiwan Squad

Po-Sheng Chang, Chen Yu-Jui, Gao Jian-Yi, Xiang Zhang, Matt Jones, Wei Che Lee, Long Hong Yuan, Yo-Xou Chen, Wang Tai-Jie, Lu Guan-Ting, Huang Jiaming, Lin Renhong, Wu Youren, Liu Renhao, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell, Hsieh Zong-Rong, Po-Wei Lin, Chi-En Li, Zhang Jiahe.

KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction: KJT vs BT Dream11 team captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Ying-Fong Li, Matt Jones, Po-Sheng Chang

Ying-Fong Li, Matt Jones, Po-Sheng Chang Vice-captain: Li Kai-Yan, Yo-Xou Chen, Charles Mitchell

Li Kai-Yan, Yo-Xou Chen, Charles Mitchell Matt Jones and Charles Mitchell are the perfect captain and vice-captain options.

KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction: KJT vs BT Dream11 Dream11 team

Point Guard: Po-Sheng Chang, Li Kai-Yan

Shooting Guard: Matt Jones

Small Forward: Ying-Fong Li, Yo-Xou Chen

Power Forward: Shun-Hsiang Chen

Centre: Charles Mitchell, Nicholas Evans

KJT vs BT Dream11 prediction: KJT vs BT Dream11 match prediction

Bank of Taiwan are favourites to beat Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology and should win this clash easily.

