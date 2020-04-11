KJT Vs YD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Super Basketball League Live

Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team will face Yulon Luxgen Dinos in the next clash of the Super Basketball League 2020. Both teams will face each other on Saturday, April 11 at 1:30 PM IST. Fans can play the KJT vs YD live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KJT vs YD Dream11 prediction, KJT vs YD Dream11 team, KJT vs YD match prediction, KJT vs YD top picks and all other details regarding the KJT vs YD game.

Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team are currently at the bottom of the table with 15 points. So far, they have played 13 games in which they have won two games and lost 11 games. KJT played their last game against Taiwan Beer, which they lost by a 69-78 margin. Their record in the last 10 games is 2-8. A win against Yulon could be a morale booster for the team as they look to move ahead in the tournament.

Yulon Luxgen Dinos are currently on the third position with 19 points so far in the season. YD have played 13 games so far out of which they have won six games and lost seven games. Yulon have previously played against Jeoutai Technology Basketball Team but they lost the game by a 90-102 margin. They are currently on a three-game losing streak and a victory in this game could help them move forward in the standings.

Yu Huan-Ya, Wen Huang Chen, Li Kai-Yan, Kuan-Yi Lee, Franklin Session, Brooks, Yu Chun-An, Chen Jing-Huan, Ke-Min Hao, Zhang Jia-Rong, Chen Huaian, Ying-Fong Li, Jung-Hsuan Chang, Su Yi-Chin, Wu Yi-Bin, Wei-Chen Chou, Zhong Jiaheng, Nicholas Evans, Ming-Ching Chin, Chia-Jui Lee, Roger

Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee



Yulon Luxgen Dinos are the favourites to win the game.

