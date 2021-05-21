Klay Thompson And Spider-Man Remarkably Have Dated The Same Girl - Laura Harrier

Klay Thompson has been linked to Laura Harrier for months now, reports hinting at them breaking up and getting back together. However, the Klay Thompson Laura Harrier relationship has been surrounded by recent rumours, which suggest that the couple might be back together on the basis of some social media activity. The couple might be taking things private, careful not to make any appearances together. Here is more on the Klay Thompson girlfriend as well as the Klay Thompson injury update -

Who is Klay Thompson girlfriend?

Though nothing has been confirmed, Thompson might be dating Laura Harrier again. According to a February 11 post by Harrier, it looks like she is wearing Thompson's jacket while with her dog. While there is no way to confirm it was Thompson's, he has been seen wearing the coat before. They even linked Thompson's Valentine's Day photos (now deleted) to Harrier's story, which appear on the same boat.

According to reports, the Klay Thompson Laura Harrier love story began in 2018. Before that, Thompson was dating model Carleen Henry, who he broke up with due to reported privacy issues as she had shared too much information about their relationship. Both Thompson and Laura Harrier like to keep things private and had been spotted together multiple times.

They reportedly broke up in mid-2019 but got back together later on. Some reports claimed that the Warriors star allegedly cheated on Harrier. As per Marca, Harrier also described their relationship as 'abusive' in 2020.

Laura Herrier's character Liz Allen was Peter Parker's love interest in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Harrier, who has starred in multiple shows and movies, is well known for her role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She played Liz Allen, Peter Parker/Spider-Man's love interest. While they never get together officially in the movie, Peter does ask Liz out in for the homecoming dance. Her dad, on the other hand, is the villain of the movie – Adrian Toomes / Vulture. In the end, Liz moved away after her father was arrested, and did not appear in any other Spider-Man venture.

Klay Thompson injury update

Klay Thompson speaking to reporters before the Warriors-Jazz game and asked about his Achilles injury: "Thanks for reminding me. It's something I don't like to revisit too much. It's very painful." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 14, 2021

Last month, Thompson spoke about his injury, and how difficult it has been to deal with it. While the Warriors star admitted that his injury was painful, he expects to make a comeback next season. "Thanks for reminding me," Thompson told the reporters who asked about his injury. "It's something I don't like to revisit too much. It's very painful". He further spoke about how he has been working towards his comeback. Per reports, he has been "walking boot off" and has been working on his balance and mobility through calf raises.

Thompson even expects minutes restrictions of around 18 to 20 minutes but is aiming to play as an All-NBA star. Reports had spoken about Thompson's recovery is on track. "He's definitely on schedule," head coach Steve Kerr said in February.

