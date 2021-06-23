Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors set to receive massive boost after failed season

The Klay Thompson injury saddened the entire Dub Nation, but it looks like after a long wait he is all set to join his Splash Brother, Steph Curry, and the Warriors next season. Despite his injury, Klay kept travelling with the team throughout the last season and his presence in the locker room was a great motivation for the Warriors roster as Klay is one of the most loved players in the team.

Klay Thompson injury update: When will Klay be back?

Klay Thompson was a key part of the Golden State team that won 3 championships. His 3-point shooting and amazing defensive abilities were very important in the Warriors' Championship years. But, in the 2019 Finals, he suffered a major setback as he tore his ACL, which led to him missing the entire 2019- 2020 season. Klay completed his rehab and was set to join Dub Nation for the 2020 season, but during the pre-season, he suffered an Achilles injury which forced him out for another term.

Trust that I’m going to keep pushing forward.

Because that’s the only way to come back.

Learn more about my road to recovery with @kpthrive and find the care you need to bounce back at https://t.co/7Hhtszf1Qg #KPpartner pic.twitter.com/FIDFCcqbCL — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) May 24, 2021

However, after a long injury layoff, it is expected that the 5-time all-star will make his way back to the team next season, which will be a huge boost for the Warriors who had a disappointing season, where they failed to make it to the NBA Playoffs 2021 after losing against Memphis in the Play-in games.

NBA Draft 2021

After securing the Number 2 overall pick last year, Golden State has had another brilliant year as they secured two lottery picks in the NBA Draft 2021. The Number 14 pick was almost guaranteed for them as they had a 96.7% chance of landing it, but after that, the Warriors were focused on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As per the Wiggins-De Angelo Russell deal in 2019, the Warriors had the rights to acquire any first-round pick of the Wolves if it was not in the top 3. This meant that the T-Wolves' number 7 pick automatically went to the Warriors. This completed the Russell-Wiggins deal, which was a big win for the Warriors as they got a good player in Wiggins and also acquired 2 first-round picks.

The Warriors will get the 7th pick from the Timberwolves. The Andrew Wiggins for D'Angelo Russell trade has been completed. Warriors have 14 and 7 in upcoming draft. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 23, 2021

These picks are a sign of great things ahead for the Dubs as they now have two talented prospects to choose from and with their star shooter Klay back, this Warriors roster is shaping out to be really strong for the next season. The disappointment of not making the NBA Playoffs 2021 is maybe still ringing in the heads of Steph Curry, but he has clearly stated his intentions for the next season as he pulled out of the Olympics squad to keep himself fit for the next year.

Image Credits: Klay Thompson/Instagram