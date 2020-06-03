Klay Thompson's Deal With Sneaker Company Anta Makes Up Most Of The Warriors Star's Income

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is the 11th highest-paid player in the NBA. However, most of his income is generated from the Klay Thompson sneaker deal with Chinese company Anta Sportswear. The Klay Thompson sneaker deal was originally signed in 2015. Here are details about the Klay Thompson shoes, Klay Thompson net worth and Klay Thompson sneaker deal details.

Also read | Klay Thompson injury: Klay Thompson walks fans through rehab journey after NBA 2019 Finals in new documentary

Klay Thompson shoes with Anta Sportswear earns him most of his income

While most NBA players sign deals with USA-based companies like Nike, Converse and Adidas, the Warriors star chose to sign his Klay Thompson shoes deal with a Chinese company called Anta. As per Forbes, he signed with Nike before and then moved to Anta for a bigger deal in 2015. In 2017, he re-signed with them on a ten-year deal which pays the NBA star $9 million each year. His deal with Anta gives him exposure in the world market with NBA enjoying considerable popularity outside the USA. Thompson also visits China every year as a part of his deal with the company. His deal also made it on the 2019 Forbes NBA’s Richest Shoe Deals list.

Also read | Klay Thompson injury: Klay Thompson documentary 'Above The Waves' gives sneak peek into his rehab stint

Thompson's NBA contract and current status

Thompson suffered an ACL tear during the NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors last season and is still recovering from the injury. He was sidelined for the entire season and expected to make his return next season. According to reports, Thompson is feeling good and working out on his own, walking without any limp or soreness. Thompson re-signed with the Warriors last year in a five-year $190 million deal. Before his injury, Thompson was averaging 21.5 points during the 2018-19 season.

Also read | Klay Thompson reveals he will 'forever cherish' his first meeting with Michael Jordan

Klay Thompson shoes: Klay Thompson sneaker deal with Anta Sportswear

The fun of @KlayThompson China Tour continues！

Klay visited ANTA's Sneaker Lab and checked out the cutting-edge technology that lays a solid foundation for ANTA's generations of awesome shoes. He also had fun with the fans while they designed their own basketball shoes. pic.twitter.com/tMeS4jyiNv — ANTA Sportswear (@ANTAsportswear) June 26, 2018

Also read | Steph Curry confident that he, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are 'not done' yet

Klay Thompson net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Thompson's net worth is $38 million. In 2015, he signed his four-year $69 million contract with the Warriors. Between 2017 and 2018, he was reported to have earned $31 million from salary and endorsements, with $13 million being from endorsements only.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures)