Knicks Are Considering Bobby Marks And Chris Wallace As GM Candidates: Report

Earlier this week, New York Knicks parted ways with their president Steve Mills. According to certain reports, former CAA agent Leon Rose will be appointed as the team's new president in the upcoming week. However, Leon Rose will have to choose a general manager for the team. Here are the possible Knicks GM Candidates.

Breaking: the Knicks are parting ways with team president Steve Mills, league sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/UcuZRaQOgF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2020

Knicks GM candidates: Knicks are considering Bobby Marks and Chris Wallace as GM candidates

Chris Wallace and Bobby Marks are the top two candidates for the Knicks. Chris Wallace has been the GM for Memphis Grizzlies for 12 seasons. Even though he made a mistake in the 2009 NBA Draft by selecting Hasheem Thabeet at No. 2, Chris Wallace has helped the Grizzlies post winning records for seven back-to-back seasons. Chris Wallace was also the GM for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat's director of player personnel in the 1990s.

Bobby Marks, on the other hand, was the Brooklyn Nets capologist for many years. However, he also knows personnel evaluation. After leaving the Nets, Bobby Marks joined ESPN where he worked as a salary cap reporter. Bobby Marks was also a CAA client. Recently, Bobby Marks referred to the Knicks as an 'expansion team' in an ESPN segment. However, there are some sources that think Bobby Marks would continue his career as a broadcaster.

Other Knicks GM candidates

Malik Rose: Former Knicks and San Antonio Spurs veteran. Assistant GM for the Detroit Pistons for last two seasons. He was also a broadcaster and Hawks manager of basketball operations.

Troy Weaver: Oklahoma City Thunder's Vice President of basketball operations.

Kenny Smith: Former NBA point guard and NBA on TNT's analyst.

John Calipari

Ryan West: Works for the Clippers scouting department.

Tayshaun Prince: The Grizzlies VP of Basketball Affairs.

Brandon Williams: Former Sixers VP of basketball and Sacramento Kings assistant GM before he was asked to leave last year.

Mark Hughes: Former Knicks top scout and has also worked with the Clippers front office.

