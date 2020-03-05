Knicks Fan Claims Group Was Escorted Out For Chanting 'Sell The Team' During Jazz Game

Just days after Knicks fan and acclaimed director Spike Lee was involved in a bust-up with the authorities at Madison Square Garden (MSG), another incident surrounding a Knicks fan is making the rounds on the internet. A group of Knicks fans have reportedly claimed that they were escorted out of MSG on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) for chanting 'Sell the team' during the Jazz vs Knicks game. It will be interesting to see if Knicks owner James Dolan had a role to play in this as well.

Knicks fan ejected after 'Sell the team' chants?

A group of at least four young men were escorted from their seats by MSG security for yelling "Sell the team" late in the Knicks loss tonight. Group of security escorted them into elevator out of arena.



"It's not like we're coming back here anytime soon," one of the men yelled. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 5, 2020

As quoted by the New York Daily News, one of the escorted fans claimed that he was interrogated for almost 15 minutes by the MSG authorities after Knicks succumbed to a 104-112 loss to the Utah Jazz. The report suggests that the fan even revealed that their group was threatened with arrest by one of the authorities. However, the group was reportedly allowed back at the Garden.

Also Read | Knicks Fan Spike Lee Speculation That Director Lee Was Ejected

Contrastingly, the same report also suggests that an MSG spokesman stated the fans were neither ejected nor escorted from the arena.

Knicks fan escorted out? Officials deny

Security is leading these fans out of their seats. This is semantics to me, but officials say no fans were escorted out/kicked out of the arena for ‘sell the team’ chants tonight. https://t.co/kxb9cB9694 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 5, 2020

Also Read | Jazz vs Knicks highlights: What Happened To Knicks fan Spike Lee? Oscar-winning Superfan Vows NEVER To Attend A Knicks Game

Jazz vs Knicks highlights: Knicks fan oppose owner James Dolan

New York Knicks and MSG owner James Dolan has been repeatedly criticised by the Knicks supporters for singling out fans, who opposed his ownership at the franchise. With Knicks' continued struggles in the NBA, 'Sell the team' chants has become increasingly common at the MSG. After their loss to the Jazz, Knicks are now 13th in the Eastern Conference with a dismal 19-43 (win-loss) record.

Also Read | Why Was Knicks fan Charles Oakley Kicked Out Of MSG? New York Knicks' PR Disaster Revisited

NBA results: Jazz vs Knicks highlights

Also Read | Jazz Vs Knicks Highlights, Live Streaming Details, How To Watch NBA Live In India, Knicks fan outrage?