Knicks Fan Claims Group Was Escorted Out For Chanting 'Sell The Team' During Jazz Game

Basketball News

A New York Knicks fan claims his group was escorted out of MSG for chanting 'Sell the team' during Jazz-Knicks game. Read on for more details on the incident.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Knicks fan

Just days after Knicks fan and acclaimed director Spike Lee was involved in a bust-up with the authorities at Madison Square Garden (MSG), another incident surrounding a Knicks fan is making the rounds on the internet. A group of Knicks fans have reportedly claimed that they were escorted out of MSG on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) for chanting 'Sell the team' during the Jazz vs Knicks game. It will be interesting to see if Knicks owner James Dolan had a role to play in this as well.

Knicks fan ejected after 'Sell the team' chants?

As quoted by the New York Daily News, one of the escorted fans claimed that he was interrogated for almost 15 minutes by the MSG authorities after Knicks succumbed to a 104-112 loss to the Utah Jazz. The report suggests that the fan even revealed that their group was threatened with arrest by one of the authorities. However, the group was reportedly allowed back at the Garden. 

Contrastingly, the same report also suggests that an MSG spokesman stated the fans were neither ejected nor escorted from the arena.

Knicks fan escorted out? Officials deny

Jazz vs Knicks highlights: Knicks fan oppose owner James Dolan

New York Knicks and MSG owner James Dolan has been repeatedly criticised by the Knicks supporters for singling out fans, who opposed his ownership at the franchise. With Knicks' continued struggles in the NBA, 'Sell the team' chants has become increasingly common at the MSG. After their loss to the Jazz, Knicks are now 13th in the Eastern Conference with a dismal 19-43 (win-loss) record. 

NBA results: Jazz vs Knicks highlights

First Published:
