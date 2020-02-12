Knicks, Lakers Lead Most Valuable NBA Teams For 2020 With Over $4 Billion Valuation

New York Knicks continued their 5-year run when it comes to being the most valuable franchise in the NBA, according to Forbes. With an estimated valuation of $4.6 billion, Knicks leaves other top franchises in the league behind. Los Angeles Lakers closely follow Knicks with a valuation of $4.4 billion while Golden State Warriors come in at third with a $4.3 billion valuation.

Knicks again top Forbes NBA franchise valuation list, now at $4.6 billion https://t.co/0PsjA8q1PU pic.twitter.com/Zg9zy7ERKt — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) February 11, 2020

NBA team value: Knicks tops the valuation charts

Forbes report that values of NBA franchises have soared up by 14% in the past year with an estimated average of $2.12 billion. NBA’s 30 teams generated $8.8 billion in revenue last season, which is up by 10% over the previous year.

Despite struggling for form, New York Knicks continue to dominate the charts and have seen a 15% rise in its valuation. Only NFL franchise Dallas Cowboys ($5.5 billion) are worth more than the Knicks among the sports franchises in North America. Knicks are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-37 win-loss record.

Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most popular teams around the world thanks to stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis in their ranks. Lakers have seen a massive 19% rise in their valuation from the previous year.

Golden State Warriors have seen a major fall from grace this season. Despite its high valuation and an estimated rise of over 20%, Warriors are currently the worst side in the NBA with a 12-42 record. Last season's NBA finalists were one of the most dominating sides in the last five years and will be looking for a major rebuild ahead of the next season.

Chicago Bulls ($3.2 billion) and Boston Celtics ($3.1 billion) complete the top five. Surprisingly, the league's best side this season, Milwaukee Bucks are placed at lowly 19th with a $1.58 billion valuation.

NBA team valuations



-Still believe that the Lakers would go for double their valuation if they ever hit the open market.



-Raptors are turning into a marquee franchise up +25%



-Avg team worth $2B



-Grizzlies worth $300 mill more than the Marlins



-Dolan 🙏 sell the Knicks! pic.twitter.com/RyfVCnBjmX — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) February 11, 2020

