Knicks No Longer In The Hunt To Land William Wesley In The Coming Months

New York Knicks recently ended their rather impressive four-match winning run as they lost to the Hawks. At such a crucial juncture in the NBA season, William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley was linked with an administrative move to the Knicks. The NBA businessman is noted for his relationships with numerous high-profile league players and franchise owners. The Knicks fired team president Steve Mills just two days before the trade deadline and are on the hunt to hire a direct replacement as soon as possible.

Knicks no longer planning to hire William 'Worldwide Wes' Wesley to front office

As per a report from Shams Charania in The Athletic, league sources from within the NBA said, "After internal discussions with the New York Knicks occurred about the possibility of "Worldwide Wes" joining the franchise in a front-office role alongside player agent Leon Rose, William Wesley is no longer expected to join the franchise in any formal capacity."

The report further added that the Knicks would surely have a position for Wesley should he have an interest in a front-office role. However, William Wesley's other business ventures make an association with the Knicks highly unlikely. This fresh piece of information surfaced on social media just after the Knicks released a statement correcting comments made by their brand guru, Steve Stoute. Stoute claimed on TV that the team was going to fire interim head coach Mike Miller.

New York Knicks lost to Atlanta Hawks in their last NBA outing

