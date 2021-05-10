Knicks Playoffs Chances And Updated Eastern Conference Standings After Clippers Win

With their latest 106-100 win vs the Los Angeles Clippers, the Knicks are only one step closer to clinching their playoffs spot in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have been delivering consistency during the second half of the 2020-21 regular season as Julius Randle has led the team to a top-five spot in the East. Fans remain excited for the teams' playoffs appearance with many believing they could at least reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Here are the Knicks playoffs chances, the upcoming NY Knicks schedule and the last time Knicks were in the playoffs -

Eastern Conference Standings: What are the New York Knicks playoffs chances?

As of now, the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have secured their playoff spots. With four games left on their schedule, the No. 4 seeded Knicks (38-30) are well on their way to clinching their own spot. The Atlanta Hawks, however, with their 37-31 record, could have a chance of overtaking the Knicks and claim the fourth spot. Irrespective, the Knicks are headed to the playoffs for the first time in years.

Chris Paul with some high praise for Thibs' Knicks: "That team right there, man, they play the right way. They play with the right energy. They make every game feel like a playoff game. They don't take any possessions off." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 8, 2021

Reports also add that the Knicks currently have a 99.2 percent chance of making the playoffs as per the Eastern Conference standings.

Remaining NY Knicks schedule

Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks – Tuesday, May 11, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 AM IST)

New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs – Thursday, May 13, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, May 14, 5:00 AM IST)

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets – Friday, May 14, TBD (Saturday, May 15, TBD)

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics – Saturday, May 15, TBD (Sunday, May 16, TBD)

When was the last time Knicks were in the playoffs?

The Knicks, as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, are well on their way to clinch their first playoff spot in seven years. The Knicks have stepped up their game this season with Julius Randle leading the team to maximum wins. While the team has had some hiccups this season, they have maintained their high rank in the East.

The team last made it to the playoffs during the 2012-2013 NBA season, making the Knicks playoffs drought last a long 9 years. They won the first round vs the Boston Celtics, losing to the Indiana Pacers during the conference semi-finals. The Knicks roster that time was led by veterans Carmelo Anthony and Iman Shumpert.

Current NY Knicks roster

RJ Barrett

Reggie Bullock

Alec Burks

Taj Gibson

Jared Harper

Kevin Knox

Nerlens Noel

Frank Ntilikina

Elfrid Payton

Norvel Pelle

Theo Pinson

Immanuel Quickley

Julius Randle

Mitchell Robinson

Derrick Rose

Obi Toppin

Luca Vildoza

(Image credits: AP)