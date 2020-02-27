Knicks Vs 76ers Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Match Live In India, Team News

The New York Knicks will go up against Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA on Thursday night. Knicks will be hoping to make a statement against the 76ers. They are a side that are pushing for an NBA playoffs spot this season. Here are the Knicks vs 76ers live streaming details along with other squad updates.

Knicks vs 76ers live streaming and preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to register their 28th win in 30 home games when they go up against last-placed New York Knicks on Thursday night. Philadelphia 76ers will most likely be without the services of NBA stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. While Ben Simmons is out with a long-term back injury, Joel Embiid left the last quarter in the recent match against Cleveland with a sprained shoulder. He is set to undergo MRI scans before Thursday's game and his fitness will be monitored.

Knicks vs 76ers live streaming online on FanCode

Knicks vs 76ers live streaming will be on the FanCode app for Indian users. Once subscribed to the app, fans can watch the Knicks vs 76ers live stream online or on-demand throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. As per the Knicks vs 76ers game schedule, fans will have to tune in at 5:30 AM IST. While FanCode recommends the app, they also have a website that can be accessed for Knicks vs 76ers live score and updates.

Knicks vs 76ers live streaming: How to watch on Sony LIV in India

Viewers can live stream the NBA 2019-20 matches on the Sony LIV app. A premium membership is required to watch sports content. The subscription cost is ₹199 per month. Here is more information on the Knicks vs 76ers live telecast in India.

Knicks vs 76ers live telecast in India

The games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Knicks vs 76ers live match schedule does not list any Indian channels.

