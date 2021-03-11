Knicks Vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The New York Knicks will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum Arena on Thursday, March 11. The NBA regular-season clash between the two Eastern Conference sides is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM ET (Friday, March 12 at 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Knicks vs Bucks team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Knicks vs Bucks game preview

The New York Knicks are currently in fifth place on the Eastern Conference standings with 19 wins and 18 defeats this season. Tom Thibodeau's men began the month with a win over the Detroit Pistons before their crushing defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. However, the Knicks earned another vital win over the Pistons prior to the NBA All-Star break and will now be looking to keep up their push for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are in third place on the standings, with 22 wins and 14 losses this campaign. Mike Budenholzer's side beat the Clippers at the start of the month but then lost against the Denver Nuggets. The Bucks did manage to head into the All-Star break with a narrow win over the Grizzlies.

Knicks vs Bucks team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Bucks, Jordan Nwora is the only player on the injury list.

For the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson and Taj Gibson are ruled out.

Knicks vs Bucks prediction and H2H record

The Knicks and the Bucks have met each other 218 times and the Bucks hold a slight advantage in the H2H record with 115 wins. The Knicks have won 103 games over the Bucks.

Given that the Bucks have the reigning NBA All-Star Game MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo firing this season, our prediction for the game is a win for the hosts.

NBA live stream: How to watch Knicks vs Bucks live

In India, the NBA games will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season. The live streaming on FanCode will also not be available as fans will now have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the NBA live stream.

In the USA, the Knicks vs Bucks live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

