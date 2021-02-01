Knicks Vs Bulls Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The New York Knicks will face the Chicago Bulls next, looking to overcome their loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks were on a three-game losing streak before their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, losing their next to the Clippers. Julius Randle is leading the team with a 22.4 PPG average, followed by RJ Barrett and Alec Burks.

The Bulls, on the other hand, will face the Knicks after three consecutive losses. The team last won against the Houston Rockets. Zach LaVine leads in scoring, followed by Lauri Markkanen and Coby White.

Also read | Steph Curry pays tribute to Inauguration Day poet and activist Amanda Gorman, fans react

Knicks vs Bulls live stream: How to watch Knicks vs Bulls

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Day and date: Monday, 8:00 PM EST (Tuesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Knicks vs Bulls TV channel (the USA only) – NBA League Pass (NBA TV), NBC Sports Chicago and MSG

Also read | LeBron James reminisces old pictures of him with kids watching Barack Obama's inauguration

Knicks vs Bulls team news

Chicago Bulls

Wendell Carter Jr – Out, quad

Otto Porter Jr – Day to day, back

New York Knicks

Nerlens Noel – Day to day, groin

Knicks vs Bulls h2h record

This will be the first time the two teams will face each other this season. Last season, both teams met thrice before the season went on hiatus on March 11. The Knicks won two games, including the latest one last February.

Also read | NBA will enforce additional rules forbidding hugs, handshakes with midcourt security

Knicks vs Bulls prediction

The New York Knicks will trump the Chicago Bulls.

Also read | Inauguration day: VP Kamala Harris gets "Madame VP" custom jersey from Warriors

NBA standings

At the moment, both the Knicks and the Bulls are placed in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference table. The Knicks occupy the ninth position, losing nine and winning twelve games. The Bulls follow at the 11th spot, having lost seven out of their 18 played games this season. The Toronto Raptors are placed between with an 8-12 win-loss record. With a win tomorrow, both teams have a chance to move up the points table.

“There’s a lot of fight in the team.”



🔊 Takeaways from the matinee game @TheGarden with Coach, Quick & Julius: — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 31, 2021

(Image credits: Julius Randle Instagram)