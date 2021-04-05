Knicks Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? Knicks Vs Nets Prediction, H2h

The Brooklyn Nets will face the New York Knicks at home, hoping to bag their eighth straight win at home. They last lost against the Chicago Bulls on 115-107, playing without James Harden. Traded in a blockbuster deal in January, Harden has made the team into the title contender many call it today.

"Not enough movement and activity," Nets head coach Steve Nash said after their loss against the Bulls. "We were playing in tight spaces instead of making them guard in big spaces. Just wasn't a great offensive performance from us tonight". Harden missed two games with a hamstring injury and is currently day to day.

Kevin Durant, also out with his hamstring injury since February, will mostly return this week.

The Knicks will play after their win against the Detroit Pistons. "We're not really concerned about their Big Three," Julius Randle said after the team's win. "We know what kind of basketball we will be able to play. We focus on our team and the game plan the coach draws up. That's all we're focused on the Knicks".

Knicks vs Nets live stream: How to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch NBA live stream

Date and Time: Monday, April 5, 7:00 PM EST (Tuesday, April 6, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Knicks vs Nets channel (the USA only) – YES2, MSG and NBA TV.

Knicks vs Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the New York Knicks.

Knicks vs Nets team news

Brooklyn Nets

Tyler Johnson – Day to day, knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

James Harden – Day to day, hamstring

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

New York Knicks

Norvel Pelle –Day to day, finger

Mitchell Robinson – Out, ankle

Knicks vs Nets h2h

The teams have met two times earlier this season – once in January and once in February. The Nets have won both the matchups. The Nets won the March game 117-112, Kyrie Irving scoring 34 points for the Nets. Julius Randle had 33 points for the Knicks.

NBA standings

With the same record as the top-seed in the Eastern Conference (Philadelphia 76ers), the Nets are ranked second with 34 wins and 16 losses. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks follow. The Charlotte Hornets are placed sixth, while the Miami Heat are ranked fifth. The New York Knicks, with their 25-25 (win-loss) record, are placed seventh. The Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers follow.

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)