Knicks Vs Nets Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The New York Knicks will take on championship contenders Brooklyn Nets in what promises to be an exciting clash in the NBA regular season on Monday night. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, March 16. Here's a look at how to watch the Knicks vs Nets live stream, team news and our prediction for the game.

Knicks vs Nets prediction and game preview

The Brooklyn Nets have gone from strength to strength as the season has progressed and find themselves just one game behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers. The Nets are on a four-game winning run and have won nine of their last 10 games, taking their record to 26-13 this season. Brooklyn saw the better of the Detroit Pistons last time out to extend their winning streak with a 100-95 win. James Harden was again the star of the show, recording yet another triple-double, while Kyrie Irving chipped in with 18 points.

As for the Knicks, the New York outfit find themselves at seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, fighting for a playoff spot. The Knicks have a 20-19 record in the NBA this season and bounced back to winning ways with a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. New York clinched a 119-97 win, with Julius Randle helping himself to a triple-double, with RJ Barrett scoring a game-high 32 points. The Nets have been dominant on their home turf, winning 15 of their 21 games at the Barclays Center. James Harden & co. are favourites, but the Knicks do pack a punch and could derail the Nets' charge for the top seed.

Knicks vs Nets team news: Injured and doubtful players

New York Knicks: Elfird Payton, Immanuel Quickley (day-to-day), Derrick Rose, Mitchell Robinson (out)

Brooklyn Nets: Kevin Durant, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (out), Blake Griffin (day-to-day)

Knicks vs Nets team news: Predicted Starting line-ups

New York Knicks: Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan

NBA live stream: How to watch Knicks vs Nets live?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Knicks vs Nets live stream will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, March 16.

(Image Courtesy: Nets, Knicks Instagram)