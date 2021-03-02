Knicks Vs Spurs Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The New York Knicks will lock horns with the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, March 2. The NBA regular-season game between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM local time (Wednesday, March 3 at 7:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Knicks vs Spurs team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated contest.

Knicks vs Spurs game preview

The New York Knicks are currently fourth on the Eastern Conference table with 18 wins and 17 defeats this campaign. Tom Thibodeau's men are on a three-game winning streak, having recorded victories over the Kings, the Pacers, and the Pistons following their loss against the Golden State Warriors. The Knicks are 8-10 on the road but will be hoping to extend their impressive winning streak when they face off against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are in sixth place on the Western Conference standings with 17 wins and 13 defeats this season. Gregg Popovich's men overcame the New Orleans Pelicans over the weekend but suffered defeat against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The Spurs have gone 8-9 in home games. DeMar DeRozan is currently leading the way for the Spurs, averaging 20.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

Knicks vs Spurs team news, injuries and suspensions

The Knicks will be without Taj Gibson (ankle) and Mitchell Robinson (hand). However, Elfrid Payton has been listed as 'day to day' (hamstring) on the team's injury report card.

For the Spurs, Rudy Gay (health and safety protocols), Devin Vassell (health and safety protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon (health and safety protocols), Derrick White (health and safety protocols), Keldon Johnson (health and safety protocols) are all ruled out for Tuesday's game.

Knicks vs Spurs prediction and H2H record

The Knicks are carrying some momentum heading into Tuesday's encounter but face a tough challenge against the Spurs. Our prediction for the game is a narrow win for the Knicks.

The Spurs and the New York Knicks have played 95 games in the regular season with 55 victories for the Spurs and 40 for the Knicks.

NBA live stream: How to watch Knicks vs Spurs live?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Knicks vs Spurs live stream will be available on FuboTV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Spurs, Knicks Instagram