Knicks Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Tv Channel, H2h And Prediction

The last time the Golden State Warriors faced the New York Knicks, they were without Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Now, with Curry and Draymond Green back on the court, the team will look to bag their second straight win for the week. The Knicks, however, will face the Warriors after their two straight wins against the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic respectively.

Knicks vs Warriors live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Day and date: Thursday, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco

TV channel (USA only) – NBC Sports Bay Area,

Knicks vs Warriors team news

New York Knicks

Austin Rivers – Day to day, Achilles

Alec Burks – Day to day, ankle

Frank Ntilikina – Day to day, right knee

Golden State Warriors

Alen Smailagic – Out, knee

Marquese Chriss – Out for season, leg

Klay Thompson – Out for season – right Achilles

Knicks vs Warriors h2h record

Before the NBA went on a hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak on March 11, 2020, last season, the Warriors and the Knicks played only one game in December 2019. The Knicks beat the Warriors 124-122, breaking the Warriors' 10-game winning streak against their team.

Knicks vs Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the New York Knicks.

NBA standings

After their win against the Spurs, the Warriors have regained the fifth spot in the Western Conference points table with eight wins and six losses. They rank below the Suns, who have had one less loss than the Dubs. On the other hand, the Knicks are placed eighth in the Eastern Conference with seven wins and eight losses. If they win against the Warriors, the team has a chance of moving up the points table.

