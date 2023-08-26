Know About Congenital Heart Defect, Real Reason Behind LeBron James Son's Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the NBA. The legendary star of the Los Angeles Lakers has gone through a tough time in the past few weeks. LeBron James' son Bronny had a sudden breakdown while practicing basketball with his USC classmates on July 24, 2023. This incident surprised people from all walks of life, even those who are not particularly ardent sports enthusiasts. Bronny, a 6-foot-3 guard, has long been noted for his extraordinary physical condition, which is on par with that of any other NCAA player.

LeBron James Family Foundation makes a statement after 1 month

Following a recent cardiac arrest incident, Bronny James, the adolescent son of NBA legend LeBron James, is expected to make a speedy return to basketball. On July 24, the 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the basketball team at the University of Southern California (USC). After being admitted to the hospital and spending three days in intensive care, he was discharged.

Bronny's cardiac arrest was most likely caused by a congenital heart defect, according to subsequent evaluations. The spokesperson offered reassurance by stating that the condition is a serious congenital cardiac defect that can and will be treated. They expressed optimism regarding Bronny's full recovery and imminent return to the basketball court.

Congenital heart defect was the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest on July 24 and there is confidence he will make a full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future, per statement from James family spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/LLv4S9ro0x — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2023

On October 6, 2004, LeBron Raymone "Bronny" James Jr., also known as Bronny James, was born. He has emerged as a promising collegiate basketball player in the United States for the USC Trojans of the Pac-12 Conference. During his senior year of high school in 2023, he received the prestigious honor of being designated a McDonald's All-American, solidifying his status as a highly regarded four-star recruit. His father, LeBron James, is a legendary NBA player whose 20-year tenure included four championships and 19 All-Star appearances.

Where is Bronny James now?

Despite obstacles, such as a congenital cardiac defect, Bronny's prognosis is optimistic. Appropriate and prompt treatment following a cardiac arrest significantly improves survival rates. In the case of Bronny, the prompt actions of USC's athletic training personnel were crucial to his survival and ongoing recovery.

Bronny is currently rehabilitating at home following his discharge from the hospital. LeBron James recently shared a video of Bronny playing the piano while encircled by his family, indicating that his progress since his release is encouraging.