Kobe Bryant And Daughter's Statue Erected At Crash Site, Fans Gather To Pay Respects

It has been two years since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people lost their lives in a helicopter crash while heading for Gianna Bryant's basketball game. The news came as a huge shock for all basketball fans around the world. After two years, a statue has been placed at the crash site in Calabasas, California, in the memory of NBA legend and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Kobe Bryant's statue: Remembering the NBA legend

In the statue, sculpted by Dan Medina, Kobe Bryant is in his LA Lakers jersey and has a hand on his daughter Gianna Bryant’s shoulder. Gianna Bryant is also in her uniform with a basketball in her hand. Both of them are smiling in the statue. Not only the statue pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna but has the names of the other seven victims. The sculptor Medina told NBC Los Angeles that it was a 160-pound statue and he brought it to a hilltop in Calabasas on Wednesday. He added that it will stay there temporarily.

Kobe Bryant death

On January 26, 2020, a helicopter carrying Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others crashed in heavy fog in Calabasas, killing all nine people aboard. Among those was 56-year-old John Altobelli, a longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, his 46-year-old wife Keri and their 13-year-old daughter Alyssa. Also aboard was 38-year-old Christina Mauser a wife, mother and basketball coach from Huntington Beach.

Following the crash, late Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, sued Zobayan's estate and the charter company that owned the helicopter, Island Express. She claimed Zobayan failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and negligence. Vanessa Bryant also last week filed a claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after deputies allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the crash site.

Image: medina_sculpture/ Instagram