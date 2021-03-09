Kobe Bryant Autographed Ticket From Final Lakers Appearance Sold For Over $40K At Auction

A signed ticket from Kobe Bryant’s epic final NBA game — when 'Black Mamba' dropped 60 points on April 13, 2016— just sold for over $40K at an auction on Sunday. There were a total of 42 bids at Goldin Auctions before Bryant's autographed ticket was sold. This was only a day after a rare Kobe Bryant rookie card was sold at a whopping $1.795 million, which made it the fourth-most expensive basketball trading card.

According to reports from TMZ, an iconic Kobe Bryant signed ticket from the Lakers icon's final game in the NBA was sold at $40,590 on Sunday. The report suggests that the ticket (section 302, Row 2W, Seat 2) had 42 bids before being sold. However, the identity of the buyer remains a mystery. A total of 18,997 fans were present at the Staples Center when Kobe played his final game for the Lakers and reports suggest that it was the only ticket he had signed.

Earlier on Saturday, a rare Kobe Bryant rookie card sold for a staggering $1.795 million at an online auction, an all-time record sale for a Kobe card. Bryant tragically passed away alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in California on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41. Since his death, the market for Bryant collectables has skyrocketed.

Kobe Bryant final Lakers game vs Utah Jazz

In the final game of his stellar 20-season NBA career, Bryant scored 60 points vs the Jazz and hit the winning shot with 31.6 seconds left. He scored 15 of the Lakers' final 17 points and outscored the opponent by himself (23-21) in the fourth quarter. Bryant eventually led the Lakers to a 101-96 victory against the Jazz in his 1,346th and final regular-season game. Bryant's final game for the Lakers on April 13, 2016, is widely regarded as one of the greatest final performances in sports history.

Kobe Bryant Lakers career and achievements

Bryant played his entire 20 years in the NBA with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP honours with the Western Conference side. The 18-time All-Star racked up 33,643 points in total, which ranked him third in history when he retired. The two-time scoring champion was also named to the All-NBA first team 11 times before retiring from the sport in 2016.

