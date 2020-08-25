Kobe Bryant Boulevard Will Soon Be Near Staples Center: Los Angeles City Council

Kobe Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys have hung from the rafters in the Los Angeles Lakers' home, Staples Center, since 2017. The Lakers legend spent 20 years of his NBA career playing for the team, retiring in 2016 after having led the Lakers to five championships. To honour the NBA icon after his death, the Los Angeles City Council announced that a street will be named after Bryant.

Kobe Bryant Boulevard to be located outside Staples Center

Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK.



Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u — Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020

According to reports, a part of Figueroa Street will be renamed to honour Bryant. As per Los Angeles City Council member Herb J Wesson Jr, the street will be named 'Kobe Bryant Boulevard' and will be located between Olympic Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. His announcement was made on Monday, August 24, which is now known as Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles and Orange County. A part of West 11th Street, which intersects with Figueroa and separates Staples Center from the plaza at LA Live, was already renamed the Chick Hearn Court to honour the Lakers play-by-play announcer in 2002.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26. The group was travelling to one of Gianna's basketball games at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. To celebrate Kobe Bryant day, the Lakers team, currently playing at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, wore special Black Mamba jersey to honour the Lakers legend. The team also added a No. 2 patch to honour Gianna during their 135-115 Game 4 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday (Tuesday IST). Bryant would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on August 23.

Bryant led the Lakers to five NBA championships, which include one three-peat (2000-2002) and one two-peat (2009, 2010). The 18-time All-Star was a No. 13 Round 1 pick during the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, after which he was traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac. Bryant wore the No. 8 jersey at the start of his career but switched to No. 24 during the 2006-07 season. After his death, both jerseys were retired by the Lakers franchise. His memorial service held on February 24 was also held at the Staples Center.

