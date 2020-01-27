Kobe Bryant's Death: How International Media Reacted To The Basketball Legend's Demise

After the untimely demise of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on January 26, international media covered the tragic incident with tributes and remembrance. While US Sports magazine Sports Illustrated published single black and white photo of NBA champion with the headline "Kobe Bryant, 1978-2020”, sports columnist for Los Angeles Times Bill Plaschke wrote, “How can Mamba be dead? Mambas don’t die.”

Los Angeles-based newspapers and portals were flush with the stories and memories about their local lad, known as Black Mamba among basketball fans. "He didn't even need a helicopter. For 20 years he flew into greatness while carrying a breathless city with him,” wrote Plaschke.

Here is the front page of tomorrow's paper and special section remembering Kobe Bryant:

'Modern sports alpha'

The Wall Street Journal carried an article by Jason Gay titled “What Kobe Bryant Meant” in which he said that Bryant personified the “modern sports alpha”. "On the court, he was the alpha, really-for better, and, sometimes, worse, in greatness and defeat, demanding to put the whole game on his shoulders when it mattered most, and even when it didn't matter much at all," wrote Gay.

The New York Times website carried the profile of the legendary NBA player where it also mentioned the rape accusations levelled against him in 2003. Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport paid tribute him with headline “ADDIO KOBE” (Goodbye Kobe) and other European sports daily ran headlines such as ‘Eterno Kobe’ and ‘L'etoile Bryant’.

Good morning. Eternal Kobe. A very sad morning for sport, here's today's front cover of AS:

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver expressed grief and offered heartfelt condolences over the death of Kobe. Silver, in a statement, said that the NBA family is devastated by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The 57-year-old NBA Commissioner said that the legendary basketball player showed what is possible when remarkable talent blends with absolute devotion to winning.

