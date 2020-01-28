Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Officials Say No Black Box Recovered

Officials investigating the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of former LA Lakers player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, reportedly said that the helicopter did not have a black box neither was it supposed to have one. According to reports, more than 20 officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) searched the crash and asked people to help them with pictures showcasing the conditions in that area.

The helicopter climbed up in altitude to avoid dense clouds

According to reports, a representative of the National Transportation Safety Board, Jennifer Homendy said that the pilot of the helicopter in his last message to air traffic controllers said that he was climbing up in altitude to avoid a layer of dense clouds.

Jennifer further added that the pilot had asked for special clearance to fly in dense fog just a few minutes before the helicopter crashed. The NTSB official said that the pilot had also asked for a flight aide but air traffic controllers stated that the helicopter was flying too low. According to reports, the chopper was flying at a height of 1400 feet.

Responding to a question, Homendy said that the debris of the crash covered about 500 to 600 feet. She also said that it was a horrific accident scene and it was impossible for anyone to have survived the crash.

Three bodies recovered from crash

According to reports, remains of three out of the nine casualties has been removed. The helicopter carrying Bryant and his daughter crashed bear Calabasas, California. The crash happened at 9:04 am on January 26. Although, the identities of the three recovered bodies has not been revealed.

The victims of the crash also included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli. The news was recently confirmed by John Altobelli's brother, Tony, who also revealed that he was travelling with his wife Keri, along with their daughter, Alyssa. John Altobelli was entering his 38th year as OCC coach and his daughter, Alyssa Altobelli played on the club team with Kobe's daughter.

Christina Mauser was also aboard the aircraft and was one of the nine Kobe Bryant crash victims. As reported by Inquisitr, Mauser happened to be a girls’ basketball coach at the private elementary Harbor Day School in the Southern California city of Costa Mesa.

