Kobe Bryant Final Text Message To Michael Jordan Leaves Fans Emotional On Social Media

Days before the Hall of Fame ceremony, the Kobe Bryant last text message with Michael Jordan was revealed by the Chicago Bulls legend himself. The two NBA greats had been friends, with Michael Jordan delivering a eulogy at Kobe Bryant's memorial at the Staples Center. Now, Jordan has chosen to share some personal texts he and the late Los Angeles Lakers legend exchanged, days before Bryant will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Here is the exact Kobe Bryant final text message to Michael Jordan and the Kobe Bryant Hall of Fame ceremony -

Kobe Bryant final text message to Michael Jordan revealed

Over a year after Bryant's death on January 26, 2020, Jordan is unable to delete his number or messages from his phone. Jordan – who will be inducting Bryant into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday (Sunday IST) – has been thinking about the untimely tragedy, which also claimed the lives of Gianna Bryant and seven others.

While speaking to ESPN, Jordan explains how happy and well Bryant was doing in retirement. They exchanged their last texts on 12:18 PM EST, December 8, 2019. "This tequila is awesome," Kobe told Jordan, who responded with: "Thank you, my brother". Kobe then asked him about his family, Jordan replying to inquire about the same.

In an interview with ESPN’s Jackie McMullan, Michael Jordan revealed his final texts with Kobe Bryant on Dec. 8, 2019.



Jordan then spoke about Bryant coaching his daughter Gigi, both of them talking about that for a while. "Happy holidays," Jordan wrote back. "And hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe??!". The six-time NBA champion revealed to have added a crying/laughing emoji in the end.

"Ah, back at you, man," Bryant said in response. "Hey, coach, I'm sitting on the bench right now, and we're blowing this team out. 45-8". Jordan admitted to loving that text, which captured Bryant's competitive nature. He even spoke about Bryant's style of play, which was identical to his. "He stayed true to his course, and I respect that".

Days after the text, Bryant was told he had been nominated for the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot entry. Nearly 50 days later, Bryant, Gianna and seven others were gone in the unfortunate helicopter crash. Jordan revealed that Vanessa Bryant asked him to induct Bryant after he had passed away. "In all honesty, I knew he probably would. It was either me or Shaq, since they won three championships together".

Jordan had checked up on Vanessa Bryant a few months ago, who had replied and asked him to stand for Bryant at the Hall of Fame. "It's going to be a great honor, to be honest. It's like standing up for a family member. He paid me the highest respect by trying to emulate certain things I did," Jordan said. He added that he could repay Bryant by showing his support for the guy who he thinks "was one of the greatest to ever play the game".

Jordan further spoke about Bryant's 20-year career with the Lakers, and how it had been difficult to make his place in the league as a teenager. "In some ways, Kobe was self-made," Jordan said. "People forget that. He was an 18-year-old kid that made himself into one of the best". The Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant text messages revelation made many fans emotional online -

Fans react to last Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant text messages

Kobe Bryant Hall of fame: Hall of Fame 2021 time and schedule

Date and Time: Saturday, May 15, 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM EST (Sunday, May 16, 2 AM-5 AM IST)

Venue: Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Connecticut

