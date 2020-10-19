Kobe Bryant Gave Draymond Green One Valuable Piece Of Advice On Notorious Reputation

Over the years, Draymond Green's physical gameplay has earned him a reputation in the league. The 30-year-old star is one of the most prominent defensive players in the league and even won the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year. However, he's also remembered for his flagrant foul against LeBron James in 2016, which earned him a suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals and the tag of a "dirty player".

Draymond Green on Kobe Bryant's advice to him

Draymond Green turned to Kobe Bryant for mentorship when the media tried labeling him as a dirty player.



Green spoke about what Kobe told him:



“Dray, I never gave a f**k if they understood me because I knew I was on to something so much bigger than they could even understand” pic.twitter.com/M02Oy3s9ZM — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 15, 2020

While talking to Cari Champion on "The Brownprint", Green revealed that he was indeed bothered with the reputation. During the interview, Green revealed that back then, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was the one who helped him with some advice regarding his "dirty player" reputation.

"You're chasing something so much bigger, so much great than the average person can understand," Bryant told Green. The Warriors star added that the five-time NBA champion reminded him that most of the world is "OK with mediocrity", and he cannot expect everyone to understand him. “Dray, I never gave a f*** if they understood me because I knew I was on to something so much bigger than they could even understand,” Green said, explaining what Bryant's advice meant to him.

Green, like many NBA stars, was deeply affected by Bryant's untimely death on January 26. A few days after Bryant's death, Green had refused to answer questions about the tragedy, accepting that he was trying to escape the incident. Previously, Green had talked about the 2016 NBA Finals being the lowest point in his career, and how the Los Angeles Lakers legend was the one who helped him get over that dark period in his career. While the Warriors had a record-breaking 73-win season, they still lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January. Green, who has been with the Warriors his entire career (since 2012), is one of the league's many young players who shared a bond with Bryant. Along with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors forward has led the team to three NBA titles (2015, 2017 and 2018).

(Image credits: Draymond Green Instagram)