Kobe Bryant's Dominance On Court Led Channing Frye To Smoke His First And Only Cigarette

Channing Frye played the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers Western Conference Finals in 2010. In an interview last year, Frye talked about the first Channing Frye cigarette, which he smoked after facing Bryant. The 2010 Championship was Bryant's fifth and last NBA title for the Lakers. Bryant retired in 2016 and Frye played his last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018-19.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant to inherit late husband Kobe Bryant's $200 million BodyArmor share

Channing Frye cigarette: Frye smoked his first cigarette incident after losing to Bryant and Lakers in 2010

During an interview with The Athletic after announcing his retirement, the Channing Frye cigarette incident came into the spotlight after the player was asked about three great nights he could share without getting arrested or divorced. The second night Frye described was after the Suns lost to the Lakers. He revealed that he went out with his friends later and it was a great experience for him.

Frye then talked about smoking his first (and only) cigarette with the people outside. He further explained that though he never did it again, he felt it was necessary back then as Bryant had 'crushed' them. He recalled being outside a dirty dive bar as he vented to someone about how absolutely amazing Kobe Bryant was as he beat them single-handedly. The Suns are yet to make another playoffs appearance.

Also read | Kobe Bryant Lakers stats: LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant for 3rd on NBA scoring list

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns 2010 Western Conference Finals Game 6

Also read | Kobe Bryant's 14-karat Championship ring gifted to his mother gets sold for $206,000: Kobe Bryant mom selling ring

Frye, who retired from the NBA last year, played for the Suns from 2009 to 2014. He started playing in the league from 2005 with the New York Knicks after which he playing with the Portland Trail Blazers before signing with the Suns. After the Suns, he played for the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers with players like LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. He was a part of the Cavaliers in 2016 when they won their first NBA Championship.

Though Bryant stayed with the Lakers, the team's performance declined owing to a lack of star players and a constantly injured Kobe Bryant. He retired in 2016 with 25 points career average while shooting 44.7% from the field and 83.7% from the three-point range. Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Also read | Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers NBA title ring, game-worn items to be auctioned: Kobe Bryant mom selling ring