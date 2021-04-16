Kobe Bryant Memories Leave LeBron James Emotional Yet Reminiscent Of Strong Friendship

Over a year ago, the world lost Kobe Bryant to a tragic helicopter crash. Many mourned the Los Angeles Lakers legend's death, paying tributes in any way they could. The day Bryant passed away, the Los Angeles Lakers were back on their way from Philadelphia and heard the news while on the plane. LeBron James then vowed to carry on Bryant's legacy, bringing home the NBA title of 2020.

“Kobe, if you were to receive a compliment from one player in the league, whose compliment would mean the most to you?”pic.twitter.com/Z3Uuoai6vU — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehig]hlight) April 15, 2021

Recently, a Bryant page on Twitter shared an old highlight of the Black Mamba. In the short clip, one is asking Bryant about compliments, and a compliment from which player would mean the most to him. Bryant's reply remains crisp, as he lets the interviewer know that he does not really care about any of them.

The LeBron James Twitter reaction was that of using a string of laughing emojis as he retweeted the tweet. "Gotta love it!" James wrote, clearly in awe of the late NBA icon's response. James has been honouring Bryant throughout 2020 and 2021, always finding various ways to pay his respects. The Kobe Bryant LeBron James friendship had remained strong.

Following the helicopter crash – which claimed the lives of Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others – a video of James in tears at the Los Angeles airport went viral. He was not seen at Bryant's memorial at the Staples Center, and often expressed his feelings to fans via social media.

"I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation," James had written last year, and is working with the Lakers to keep his promise.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame also announced their presenters for the 2020 class on Thursday (Friday IST). Michael Jordan, who considered Bryant a brother, will be presenting for Bryant. Over the years, James too respected Bryant's mentality, which was developed from Jordan's game.

Kobe Bryant autopsy report: What was the Kobe Bryant cause of death?

According to official reports, the autopsy confirmed the Kobe Bryant cause of death as "blunt force trauma", with the place of death being "mountain side". The Kobe Bryant cause of death details were released on the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's official website. However, photos of a much detailed report were leaked online, angering fans over the blatant lack of privacy. A page on Twitter had shared gruesome and gory details about the NBA star's death, which were asked to be taken down by many fans.

