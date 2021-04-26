Kobe Bryant Reason For Knicks' Sizzling Form? Julius Randle Shares Emotional Story

The New York Knicks have refused to slow down during the second half of the NBA's 2020-21 season. In red hot form, the Knicks winning streak has wowed everyone as very few expected them to win nine straight. Recently, Julius Randle spoke about Kobe Bryant to the reports, highlighting how he thinks about the Los Angeles Lakers legend every day. Here is more on the Julius Randle Kobe Bryant friendship.

Julius Randle Kobe Bryant friendship: Knicks star about the Lakers legend

This season, Randle has made it clear that his time with Bryant has meant a lot to him. Drafted in 2014, Randle did not have enough time alongside an active Kobe Bryant. Today, Randle is taking notes from Bryant's playing style, having used the second-most isolation possessions in this NBA campaign.

As the Knicks winning streak has come up to 9, they are headed to the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference. Randle is leading that team with 23.9 points per game average. Last week on Friday, Randle made an appearance on ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski's Woj Pod, speaking about his relationship with Bryant.

"Honestly I think about him every day," Randle said. "And it's crazy that you mention that because I was talking to one of my teammates yesterday and he was like 'bro, Ko probably would've come to the game here,' and I'm like 'yea he probably would've,' and I was talking to my wife yesterday about it, and I was like, 'Man, this is kind of surreal,' because just the journey throughout my career and how everything's going right now, for me, I know, just the relationship I had with him, he would be proud".

He spoke about the situation being tough, and how and would have wanted Bryant to see it. He misses not being to call or text Bryant, getting advice or just talk to the five-time NBA champion. "You take those things for granted a little bit, and for me, I think about it all the time, I literally think about him every day".

M-V-P



Julius Randle started receiving MVP chants from the home crowd in MSG ðŸ‘ pic.twitter.com/KmlEK8h8hT — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2021

With a 34-27 (win-loss) record, the Knicks are currently tied with the Atlanta Hawks. However, a continued Knicks winning streak will only help the team maintain their top seed in the East as per the current New York Knicks schedule. Randle, being praised for his consistency, has been a pivotal part of the team's win.

New York Knicks schedule

Knicks vs Phoenix Suns – Monday, April 26, 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, April 27, 5:00 AM IST)

Knicks vs Chicago Bulls – Wednesday, April 28, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, April 29, 5:00 AM IST)

Houston Rockets vs Knicks – Sunday, May 2, 8:00 PM EST (Monday, May 3, 5:30 AM IST)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Knicks – Monday, May 3, 9:00 PM EST (Tuesday, May 4, 6:30 AM IST)

Denver Nuggets vs Knicks – Wednesday, May 5, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 6, 6:30 AM IST)

