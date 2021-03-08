Kobe Bryant Rookie Card In ‘Pristine Condition’ Sells For Nearly $1.8M At Online Auction

On Saturday, a rare Kobe Bryant rookie card fetched in a whopping $1.795 million at an online auction. According to reports, the "1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors #138 Kobe Bryant Rookie Card - BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10" is only one of two in the world "at its level of perfection." It is believed that the bidding for Bryant's rookie card began at $250,000 and the item ended up being sold as the 10th-most expensive sports trading card in history.

NBA rookie cards: Kobe Bryant rookie card rakes in nearly $1.8M at online auction

Earlier on Saturday, Goldin Auctions revealed that it sold a 1996-97 Topps Chrome Refractors Kobe Bryant rookie card in 'pristine condition' for $1,795,800, which is reportedly an all-time record sale for a Kobe card. The card's condition report had perfect 10s across the board, qualifying it for the prestigious "black label" recognition. However, the auction house didn't reveal the name of the buyer.

Final Sale Price: $1,795,800



An all-time record for any Kobe Bryant card. pic.twitter.com/dTStDwavHx — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) March 7, 2021

Since Bryant's death, the market for Bryant collectables has skyrocketed. While the value of Bryant memorabilia has spiked as well, the condition of the rookie card sold on Saturday was key to its huge sale price.

Bryant was one of the most revered athletes in the world prior to his tragic death last year. The five-time NBA champion passed away with his daughter, Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in California on January 26, 2020, at the age of 41.

Basketball card values: Kobe Bryant rookie card value

According to reports, Bryant's rookie card is the fourth-most expensive basketball trading card. The Bryant card jumped a Michael Jordan 1997 autographed jersey card ($1.4 million) for the 10th spot on the list of the most expensive cards. However, a Mickey Mantle Topps 1952 card, sold in January 2021, is still the most expensive card ever at $5.2 million.

Kobe Bryant rookie season with the Lakers

In his rookie season, Kobe Bryant averaged 7.6 points, 1.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He made a total of 72 appearances for the Western Conference giants but started only six games.

Bryant's 20-year NBA career, which he spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers, included five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP honours, 18 All-Star Game nods and the 2007-08 NBA MVP award. The two-time scoring champion was also named to the All-NBA first team 11 times before retiring from the sport in 2016.

Image Credits - AP