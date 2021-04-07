Kobe Bryant Rookie Season Failure To Inspire Warriors Rookie James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors have been stumbling this season, their performance way off without Steph Curry (or Draymond Green) on the team. Head coach Steve Kerr has often addressed the team's performance, accepting faults and remaining optimistic. Recently, Kerr was called out by a few fans, many stating that the coach has no idea how to use rookie James Wiseman to their advantage.

While the No.2 overall 2020 NBA Draft Pick has shown some glimpses of his basketball prowess, he is far from the finessed player people expect him to me. Kerr spoke to reported about the same on Monday, asking people to be patient with Wiseman. "What we've learned is we can't rush it," Kerr said, explaining that Wiseman cannot be force-fed.

"That's really par for the course for players who have been in James' shoes in the past," Kerr continued, moving on to draw in comparison to players like Kobe Bryant or Kevin Garnett, who did not play college. Kerr believes the James Wiseman rookie season could be similar to Bryant's.

"I don't know that after Kobe's couple of airballs in the playoffs against Utah in his rookie year, I don't know that we could have said that guy is going to be a top-five player of all-time," he explained. For Wiseman to improve as a player, Kerr thinks one needs to be patient, and let him work on it every day.

Bryant, who debuted with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaged only 15 minutes as a rookie, completing his campaign with 7.6 point per game. Wiseman, this season, is scoring 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, shooting 51% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range. Playing as a starter and reserve, Wiseman's game can only improve.

Current NBA standings

As of now, with a 23-27 (win-loss) record, the Warriors are ranked 10th in the Western Conference. Having played multiple games without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the team has dropped four and three in a row. The New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings trail behind the Warriors. The Memphis Grizzlies are placed eighth, while the San Antonio Spurs are ninth. The Utah Jazz are leading the league and the West (38-12).

