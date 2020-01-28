The Debate
Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020: Report

Basketball News

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday night when he was involved in a helicopter crash. Bryant is set to inducted in Hall of Fame, class of 2020.

Kobe Bryant

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday night (Monday IST) in a helicopter crash, will be inducted to the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class, The Athletic reported on Monday. Kobe Bryant was nominated for the NBA Hall of Fame 2020 in December along with Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and others. Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the nine people on board who were killed in the crash near Calabasas, California.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant With A Video; Watch

 

Kobe Bryant Basketball Hall of Fame 2020: Induction confirmed?

The Athletic reported that NBA Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo plans to honour Kobe Bryant by inducting in 2020 Hall of Fame class. In honour of Bryant’s untimely, tragic death the traditional voting process will be bypassed and he’ll be directly inducted to the Hall of Fame 2020. 

The Finalists of the NBA Hall of Fame will be named on February 14 (February 15 IST) during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The 2020 class of inductees will be officially announced in April during the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four in Atlanta.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: NBA Postpones Lakers' Game Against Clippers In Wake Of Kobe Bryant's Death

Kobe Bryant death: Hall of Fames inductees 2020

Experts believe Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan will head the 'most epic' line-up in the NBA Hall of Fames. Kobe Bryant warranted an NBA Hall of Fame induction after an illustrious career with the Lakers. Bryant won five NBA Championships and was an 18-time NBA All-Star and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. Bryant is unsurprisingly considered as one of the best players in Lakers history. Bryant registered 33,643 points, 7,047 rebounds and 6306 assists in his NBA career.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Fans Petition To Make Kobe As New NBA Logo Gets 1,455,000 Signatures

Time Duncan is also one of the top names among the nominees. He is a five-time NBA champion, 15-time NBA All-Star selection, two-time league MVP, three-time NBA Finals MVP.

Former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett won the NBA Championship with Boston Celtics in 2008. Two-time NBA Champion and former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh is also among the nominees. 

Kobe Bryant daughter: Tribute to 'Mambacita'

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death Crash Victims: Who They Are, Their Photos And More Details About Them

