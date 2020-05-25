Kobe Bryant Asked Lakers To Sign Dwight Howard According To Franchise Owner Jeanie Buss

Dwight Howard's first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was not as successful as people hoped it would be. His relationship with late NBA legend Kobe Bryant quickly soured, and he signed with the Houston Rockets in free agency. However, in an interview last November, Howard stated that his relationship with Bryant had improved. As per recent reports, Kobe Bryant was the one who advised the Lakers to sign Howard in 2012.

Kobe Bryant told the Lakers to sign Dwight Howard in 2012: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss

While on the Daddy Issues with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that they consulted Kobe Bryant before signing Dwight Howard in 2012. She stated that Bryant wanted the Lakers to win. Jeanie Buss said that Kobe Bryant saw a few of Howard's games, and even greeted him. She further discussed then-Lakers coach Phil Jackson, who believed in not giving up on any player. According to Buss, Jackosn stated that a player can be ready for the NBA at 18, while some may not be ready till they are 26 or 27. Though Bryant was the one who wanted Howard to join the team, their relationship grew hostile over the season, which led to Howard moving to the Rockets.

Why did Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard not get along?

In a 2015 interview with USA Today, Bryant talked about his rocky relationship with Howard. As per the five-time NBA champion, he 'tried teaching' and 'showing' Howard, but thought the latter was unwilling to deal with the competitive and uncomfortable nature at the franchise. As per Bryant, the locker room was always 'gregarious' where everyone picks each other up and they are all friends all the time. However, he believed that the atmosphere made Howard uncomfortable. Their relationship worsened in 2014 when Bryant reportedly called Howard 'soft' during a timeout. Howard has admitted that he somewhat hated Bryant for what he said back then.

However, both players reportedly let go of their issues. Last November, Howard stated that he misinterpreted Bryant and thinks Bryant must have meant Howard's 'mentality' and not his physique. As per reports, he was also going to ask the late NBA legend to help him during the 2020 All-Star Dunk Contest. The Lakers acquired Howard once again in August 2019 after DeMarcus Cousins was sidelined after tearing his ACL.

