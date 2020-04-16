Kobe Bryant Not Amused By Young, Hill And Lin's Postgame Celebration In 2015; Watch Video

In 2015, late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was sidelined for the remaining season after a shoulder injury in January. The Lakers were in the bottom four of the league that season and were losing back-to-back games after Bryant's injury. During Bryant's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show in 2015, the five-time NBA champion was shown a clip on his teammates Nick Young and Jordan Hill crashing Jeremy Lin's postgame interview after their victory against the Boston Celtics.

Kobe Bryant's reaction on Jeremy Lin, Nick Young and Jordan Hill's postgame celebration

Jimmy Kimmel showed Kobe Bryant the clip where Young and Hill crash Jeremy Lin's interview. He asked Bryant for his reaction, who just glared quietly at the host and as a result, he later changed the topic to the movie Whiplash. After showing Kobe Bryant the clip, Kimmel asked Bryant if that would have happened if he was there.

After the clip was shown and Bryant's reaction was talked about, Nick Young reacted to the situation, saying that their celebrations were in good spirit. He had also mentioned that he had been crashing interviews for the whole season, but no one complained before Bryant reacted to it. The Lakers had defeated the Celtics in a 118-111 win. Young explained that he would have been fine if the media talked about the interview, but it felt like they were waiting for Bryant to react. Before his injury, Bryant had been averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Final word from the doctor today is still to come, but I'm told the Lakers are expecting Kobe to miss the rest of this season. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 23, 2015

Bryant sat out for the rest of the season while the Lakers did not reach the playoffs. He returned to the court for one last time the next season before retiring after playing with the team for 20 years. In January, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in California. A few weeks ago, Bryant was announced as one of the inductees for the 2020 Hall of Fame.